“They Just Don’t Think He’ll Handle It”: Yuki Tsunoda’s Temperament Could Cost Him the Most Desired F1 Seat; Opines F1 Expert

2024 will be the fourth full season of F1 racing for Yuki Tsunoda. After driving for Red Bull’s sister team since 2021, the young Japanese driver has proved his capabilities, in terms of talent and pace, to warrant a chance at the main team. However, over the years, the temperamental issues that he has showcased might just dissuade the Bulls from giving him that big break.

On paper, Tsunoda has been comfortably outpacing his experienced teammate, Daniel Ricciardo. That being said, the flashes of anger and loss of temper that the Japanese driver has shown, could mean that Red Bull wouldn’t consider him to be in the mix for a race seat in 2025, per The Race.

While discussing the dilemma the Austrian team finds themselves in with a pacey Tsunoda, Scott Mitchell-Malm on The Race F1 podcast theorized, “There’s clearly something about [Yuki] Tsunoda that Red Bull doesn’t trust. Maybe they just don’t think he’ll handle it. So, it’s more of a mental thing rather than a ability thing.”

Tsunoda’s assessment has clear evidential backing. On more than one occasion, the 23-year-old has been heard ranting and swearing over the radio about things other drivers take a calmer view of.

What’s more, Tsunoda’s 2021 French GP Qualifying shunt is a clear example of how he can sometimes get overwhelmed by the occasion and lose control. Nevertheless, the Milton Keynes team might have financial reasons prompting them to axe him as well.

Honda’s Red Bull snub could mean the end of Yuki Tsunoda alliance

It was Honda who had pushed very hard to ensure that a Japanese driver was occupying at least one of four Red Bull seats. Hence, Tsunoda was given the opportunity after a pretty compelling junior categories’ results.

That being said, from 2026 onwards, Red Bull and Honda are going to be parting ways. After an on-and-off alliance since 2021, the entry of Ford as an engine partner for the team means that Honda and the Bulls’ relationship will formally come to an end soon. This would mean that Red Bull would no longer be obligated to cater to Tsunoda if they wished.

What could prompt the team ditching Tsunoda is the arrival of rookie, Liam Lawson. After Daniel Ricciardo was benched as a result of his horrid Dutch GP crash, Lawson picked up the mantle to replace him for a handful of races last season. After a blistering stint, highlighted by his points finish at the Singapore GP, the team would be eager to offer him a full-time seat soon.

If Tsunoda does get the axe, his F1 career would not be in complete jeopardy. With the likes of Alex Albon touted to move up the grid, and swift changes at Haas and Sauber/Audi, a seat or two could open up for the Japanese racing ace soon. What’s more, with Honda’s Aston Martin alliance confirmed, he could very well be heading towards Silverstone soon.