“One of the quickest teammates I’ve had”– How Michael Schumacher dealt with young Nico Rosberg outbeating him at Mercedes

Michael Schumacher talks about how he dealt with a young sensation like Nico Rosberg stealing the limelight away from him at Mercedes.

The seven-time-world champion returned to F1 to build a foundation at Mercedes. Though his spell had little glory, it was crucial in the Silver Arrows’ success later on.

But when Schumacher joined, Mercedes was far from a power to reckon with. On the other hand, he was past his peak and paired with young talent like Nico Rosberg, who a few years later became a world champion.

Therefore, it was natural that Schumacher was being outpaced by his compatriot. Talking about it, Schumacher only had praises for Rosberg and called him one of the fastest teammates he ever had.

“Well if you only imagine he’s only 26 in a way but he has about 100 Grand Prix already on his shoulders,” said Schumacher. “So, he’s reasonably experienced.”

“He’s certainly quick, he’s certainly one of the quickest teammates I’ve had amongst the others, together with Felipa [Massa]. But the good thing that the combination of us is very positive because we have the same approach, the same thought.”

“How the car has to behave, our cars to develop, how the car has to be handled. That is very helpful for the team to focus on one direction, and to make the team as a whole, come forward, who then will make better races or not that will show up in the future.”

Michael Schumacher pointed Mercedes not going for podiums brought harmony

Schumacher then went on to point out a huge point. He claimed that Mercedes not competing for podiums didn’t matter who is having better performances among the two drivers.

He then claimed that once Mercedes become a competitive side, things would become more intense between him and Rosberg. However, Schumacher retired once again from F1 before Mercedes’ dominant era could come.

2012 🇲🇨 Qualifying

🇩🇪Michael Schumacher last pole position in F1 😍😢😁 pic.twitter.com/LeOYUmEcgw — F1 in the 2010’s🏆🏁🚦 (@F1inthe2010s1) June 3, 2022

The team then absolutely dominated in the turbo-hybrid era by winning straight-eight titles. Though, Schumacher was right about things getting intense, as reflected in Lewis Hamilton and Rosberg’s rivalry.

