HomeSearch

Despite Dan Fallows’ Brilliance; Alpine Boss Confident of Beating Fernando Alonso Led Aston Martin

Tanish Chachra
|Published 11/03/2023

Despite Dan Fallows' Brilliance; Alpine Boss Confident of Beating Fernando Alonso Led Aston Martin

Credits: Twitter

Aston Martin, under the aerodynamics work of Dan Fallows, has emerged as the dark horse for the 2023 season. In the inaugural Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso guided the team to their season’s first podium.

With Aston Martin out beating Mercedes and Ferrari, it seemed apparent that the Silverstone-based team would contest among the top-tier teams in the standings this season.

On the other hand, Alpine, who finished P4 last season, was aiming to be nearer to the top three of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari this year. But with Aston Martin in the mix, their season objective could be spoiled. However, Alpine’s boss is confident they will persevere against his former team.

Also read: TAG Heuer and Ayrton Senna Once Agreed on Selling $2000 Watches as Partners

Alpine will beat Fernando Alonso-inspired side

Despite Aston Martin’s excitement in the first race of the season, Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer isn’t getting intimidated. Instead, he is confident that he could outperform their rivals by the end of the season.

“I don’t know how close we would have been to beating the Mercedes or Lance, they were 16 seconds ahead so we’ll have to take a look. What we need to do now it is to beat them in the development race and close the gap with them,” said Szafnauer.

Alpine’s personal objective this season was to once again finish at P4 in the standings. Though, this time, they wanted to grab that position with better performances, lesser retirements and unforced errors.

Dan Fallows reveals more updates on the way

This year, Aston Martin’s chief aerodynamicist Fallows has been hailed for his work with the AMR23. Though, Red Bull made some cheeky comments about how he took the knowledge from their headquarters to Silverstone, as he served under Adrian Newey before.

But no matter from where Fallows found his inspiration, Aston Martin is making the entire paddock nervous. But things are only getting started for them, as they are fully equipped for the development war.

Fallows claims that the current AMR23 will see an almost two-thirds change in developments. Thus, by the end of the season, they are likely to make massive gains.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll aims to contend for the championship with his side. With this trajectory, they seem to be on the right path and can soon be vying for the title.

Also read: After Taking F1 by Storm, 7x Champion Lewis Hamilton Showoff His Expertise In a Different Sport

Share this article
About the author
Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

Read more from Tanish Chachra