Despite Dan Fallows’ Brilliance; Alpine Boss Confident of Beating Fernando Alonso Led Aston Martin

Aston Martin, under the aerodynamics work of Dan Fallows, has emerged as the dark horse for the 2023 season. In the inaugural Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso guided the team to their season’s first podium.

With Aston Martin out beating Mercedes and Ferrari, it seemed apparent that the Silverstone-based team would contest among the top-tier teams in the standings this season.

That’s P3 Fernando, THAT’S P3!! YESSSS! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nC5FDAuo6i — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 5, 2023

On the other hand, Alpine, who finished P4 last season, was aiming to be nearer to the top three of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari this year. But with Aston Martin in the mix, their season objective could be spoiled. However, Alpine’s boss is confident they will persevere against his former team.

Alpine will beat Fernando Alonso-inspired side

Despite Aston Martin’s excitement in the first race of the season, Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer isn’t getting intimidated. Instead, he is confident that he could outperform their rivals by the end of the season.

“I don’t know how close we would have been to beating the Mercedes or Lance, they were 16 seconds ahead so we’ll have to take a look. What we need to do now it is to beat them in the development race and close the gap with them,” said Szafnauer.

Alpine’s personal objective this season was to once again finish at P4 in the standings. Though, this time, they wanted to grab that position with better performances, lesser retirements and unforced errors.

Dan Fallows reveals more updates on the way

This year, Aston Martin’s chief aerodynamicist Fallows has been hailed for his work with the AMR23. Though, Red Bull made some cheeky comments about how he took the knowledge from their headquarters to Silverstone, as he served under Adrian Newey before.

Franz Tost on Aston Martin: “Aston Martin took half the aerodynamic employees from Red Bull. “Of course, they build the same car and paint it green.” [https://t.co/sO8zHEdVUv] — F24 (@Formula24hrs) March 10, 2023

But no matter from where Fallows found his inspiration, Aston Martin is making the entire paddock nervous. But things are only getting started for them, as they are fully equipped for the development war.

Fallows claims that the current AMR23 will see an almost two-thirds change in developments. Thus, by the end of the season, they are likely to make massive gains.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll aims to contend for the championship with his side. With this trajectory, they seem to be on the right path and can soon be vying for the title.

