“We Need Personalities Like Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel”: Ted Kravitz Urges F1 2023 Drivers To Fill The Void Left By Two F1 Stalwarts

Veteran Formula 1 reporter Ted Kravitz has urged the current drivers on the grid to build up their personalities and fill the void left by Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

Vettel is no longer on the current grid after he retired at the end of last season. On the other hand, Ricciardo only managed to get a reserve driver seat with Red Bull Racing for this season.

Both Vettel and Ricciardo have great personalities off the track. The two can light up any press conference or any other setting with their witty humour.

Since they are no longer there, Kravitz believes that the sport needs one of the drivers from the current grid to step up and create a show for the audience.

Ted Kravitz explains what fans miss most about Ricciardo & Vettel

While presenting his Ted’s Notebook show (as quoted by The Mirror), Kravitz explained how the sport misses the presence of Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

The British reporter referred to Vettel and Ricciardo as ‘big personalities,’ who helped promote the sport. He added that if F1 were to continue witnessing increasing popularity, then some of the current drivers of the grid needed to step up.

While Kravitz is confident that some of the newer drivers would step up, he added that the void that is left currently is evident of how much the sport misses Vettel and Ricciardo.

Also Read: Ted Kravitz Takes Brutal Dig at Mercedes; Asks a Cockroach to Help the Silver Arrows Design a Good Car

Daniel Ricciardo was also a popular figure in Drive to Survive

Daniel Ricciardo’s presence will not only be missed by F1 fans during the races but also in Netflix’s hit docuseries, Drive to Survive. The Australian will not be a part of season 6 after he only managed to secure a reserve driver seat.

Ricciardo’s presence was so important that it also prompted Drive to Survive’s executive producer Paul Martin to admit that the docuseries may have never existed had it not been for the 33-year-old.

Martin stated that since Ricciardo was the first F1 driver they spoke to about the docuseries, he would greatly miss the Australian. On the other hand, Sebastian Vettel also shares an extremely similar personality to Ricciardo. The German also has an exceptional sense of humour and has the ability to steal the show with his remarks.

Also Read: When Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen Gave an Epic Reaction to a ‘Neverending’ Question During a Presser; WATCH