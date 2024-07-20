No Party and No Hangovers for Lewis Hamilton, Who Details His Mundane Post-Win Celebration

Lewis Hamilton had all the reason to party in a wild fashion after ending his drought of race wins at the 2024 British GP. However, he did not celebrate his record-breaking ninth British GP win by going out or drinking to his heart’s content. In fact, the 39-year-old celebrated his 104th Grand Prix win with take-out curry and a good night’s sleep followed by a run.

As seen on X, Hamilton said, “I wouldn’t say that I’ve done a huge amount in the sense of celebrating it. I flew back and I guess ultimately not in disbelief but just I was really proud when I got back to London and then I just stayed in”.

“I watched the highlights and you know had a nice curry with a couple of friends. Then got up the next day and went for a great run around Hyde Park and probably was running with the biggest smile”.

Hamilton stuck by his curry plans which he revealed during the post-race interview in Silverstone. Perhaps it makes sense as to why the Mercedes driver did not go out to celebrate, having experienced the feeling of winning a Grand Prix 103 times before. It clearly contrasts Lando Norris’ celebrations after his maiden race win in Miami.

The McLaren man went all out after his win with close friend Max Verstappen. Luckily, he was in the perfect place to celebrate it. Norris delayed his flight, invited friends, and danced until the wee hours.

The elation of winning for the first time for any driver in the pinnacle of motorsport is understandable. This makes one curious as to how Hamilton celebrated his first win.

Hamilton recalls his first race win celebrations

Hamilton holds the record for most race wins, podiums, poles, and championships and may have celebrated several of these milestones. However, he doesn’t remember his first win celebrations. Not because it came 17 years ago but mainly, according to his revelation on GP Blog, it wasn’t as eventful as Norris’ celebrations.

After coming across the McLaren man’s celebration videos he said, “Lando and Max went pretty hard.” He added, “I don’t even remember if I went to a party. I just know I was there with my dad, and I think we went to dinner or something. But I think just the best part was just being on the podium and looking down and seeing my dad.”

Hamilton has experienced the glamorous life of an F1 driver and enjoyed all the perks that came with it during his career. However, his core was always humble and down to earth. So, after winning his 104th race, no matter how meaningful and special it was, he was back to work the next morning.