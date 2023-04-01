Logan Sargeant Father: Does Williams Star’s Family Supports Donald Trump?

SARGEANT Logan (usa), Williams Racing FW45, portrait during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia – F1 – AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 DPPI/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL 00122006__R3_7382

Logan Sargeant is the new entry in Formula 1 as the Williams academy driver got promoted this year to replace Nicholas Latifi. Since 2015, he became the first F1 driver to hail from the United States, which has created some buzz around him.

The American race driver had a convincingly good campaign in Formula 2, where he finished last season. That result warranted him a superlicense, making him eligible for the apex motorsport series.

Thus, that’s all Williams needed to give him a break. Now, the 22-year-old is trying to make his mark in the sport, as he is yet to score his first F1 points. As seen over the past few years, it usually takes time to bring points with Willims, though Nyck de Vries disagrees.

P8 and a Q3 appearance for @Alex_Albon 🔥@LoganSargeant missed Q2 by just 0.086, all eyes on lights out tomorrow! 🤜🤛#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/g9GPevuwJ4 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 1, 2023

Logan Sargeant Father: Who is the rock behind the new F1 driver?

There is little public information about Sargeant‘s father— Daniel Sargeant isn’t keen on keeping his life public. Even the F1 driver’s mother, Mallika Sarabhai, keeps the same approach.

The only popular reference to Sargeant’s parents is when he himself spoke about them in an interview. The 22-year-old once expressed his gratitude towards his parents. According to him, they always supported him. His father, in fact, influenced him to take up racing.

“Both my parents have always been very supportive of me racing. I feel like he’s [my father] always had my back, no matter the situation. Also, the way he goes about what he needs to do and his discipline, as well as his business mindset,” said Sargeant.

Meanwhile, Sargeant isn’t the only one from his family to be involved in professional racing. His brother Dalton Sargeant was formerly involved in the NASCAR truck series. So, he comes from a passionate racing family.

Does Sargeants support Donald Trump?

While little is known about the F1 driver’s parents, it’s a well-reported fact that Sargeant’s grandfather is incredibly wealthy. Harry Sargeant III was, who owns the International Oil Trading Company, which supplies fuel to the US Military in Iran.

It is believed that Sargeant III is expected to be worth around $2-3 billion. But from where does the Donald Trump link comes? As per various sources, he recently got involved in politics, and his recent donations have come under the watch of agencies amidst a broader investigation into Trump.

It’s allegedly spotted that Harry donated funds to Lev Parnas at a time when its associate Rudy Giuliani was allegedly trying to persuade Ukraine and other countries against the Democrat party to make Trump’s election campaign more legitimate.

People only evidence for Logan Sargeant being a trump fan is a post from 2018 when he captioned a post with “Make America great again” and honestly to me that isnt full proof He could have easily been taking the piss out of the slogan and instead referring to his European career — Dan Castell (@_Dan_Castell) October 22, 2022

So, while Saregeant has come into the limelight, his grandfather’s story has also appeared in front of F1 fans.