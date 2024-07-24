Logan Sargeant Has Allegedly “Cut Off” Only Lifeline to F1

Logan Sargeant recently registered his best finish of P11 in Formula 1 at the Silverstone circuit. Despite his improvements in performance, there is no update about his future in F1. The American is perhaps the only driver on the grid not part of the rumor circles and not being linked to any other team. This isolation apparently has seeped within his current team as well. Reports suggest Sargeant is completely cut off from his only hope in F1.

Pit Debrief’s report is based on the comments of former F1 man Marcus Ericsson. There could be some truth in Ericsson’s statement as his current teammate in IndyCar is Kyle Kirkwood. Kirkwood just happens to be Sargeant’s good friend. Based on this connection, it is highly likely the information came directly from the isolated Williams man.

Speaking of Sargeant’s future, Ericsson said, “I was also told this weekend by some American friends who know Sargeant, that he doesn’t have fun in that team. He thinks it’s really hard, and apparently he and James Vowles, they don’t even talk with each other anymore. They barely greet each other. It’s completely cut off between them.”

Pit Debrief has independently verified that Williams #F1 driver Logan Sargeant and team principal James Vowles are no longer on speaking terms. Full details: https://t.co/KJCon7a9QT — Pit Debrief (@PitDebrief) July 23, 2024

Vowles was the one person on the entire grid who stood by Sargeant’s side when the general opinion was that the American wasn’t good enough. Vowles supported his driver all throughout 2023.

However, things have apparently changed in 2024. Now, even after his aforementioned Silverstone result, reports suggest that Vowles is not ready to back Sargeant.

Sargeant reveals the extent of the ignorance toward him at Williams

The American made a lot of headlines when he first broke into the tough F1 circle. One year later, it’s looking increasingly tough for the 23-year-old. The Floridian revealed he’s lost all the love and support he received initially. If not everyone, he’s been left to fend for himself by the team boss as they look to replace him in 2025 if not earlier.

Sargeant highlighted this scenario when he was asked about feedback from the team after the race in Silverstone. When asked if Vowles complimented or said something, he revealed, “No, not really.” Sargeant instead then shifted the focus of how the Williams team were working extremely hard back in Grove.

Sargeant added, “I want to come here and perform well for all the guys and girls who are working hard for me. Trying to maximize our performance every single weekend. Ultimately, I know when I perform well. So if I can do that and give back to them, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Even if Williams do not part ways with Sargeant this year, the American’s future in the sport is indeed looking increasingly bleak. If he loses the Williams seat, which seems to be the likely outcome, Sargeant might have to take his racing talents to a different discipline altogether.