Logan Sargeant Net Worth 2023: F1 Salary, Racing Career and Endorsements

Logan Sargeant is set to make his debut with the Williams F1 team in the upcoming 2023 F1 championship season.

Sargeant is the only American driver on the grid and is the first in the sport since Alexander Rossi who raced for the Manor Marussia F1 team in the 2015 season.

The Williams rookie driver has a net worth of $1.5 Million and he is rumoured to earn a salary of $400,000 a year from the British team in F1.

The 21-year-old is set to take a seat next to Alex Albon after finishing P4 in the F2 championship. Sargeant is replacing Nicholas Latifi who was with the team ever since his debut in Formula 1 in 2020.

Name Logan Sargeant Age 21 Net worth $1.5 Million Salary $400,00 Date of Birth 31 December 2000 Nationality American

Logan Sargeant Net Worth

Sargeant has been a competitive racer for quite some time now. He began his career in the Formula racing series in 2016 when he participated in Formula 4 UAE championship.

He rose through the ladder until finally getting a place on the F1 grid in the 2023 championship season. With his elaborate career in racing, he is expected to add value to the Williams’ table in the upcoming season.

The American has amassed a total of $1.5 Million as his estimated net worth so far in his career. He has been part of the Williams Driver Academy since 2021, which provided financing for his junior career.

In the upcoming years, it is obvious that the 21-year-old will see a hike in his value as he progresses through the track at the pinnacle of motor racing.

Being the only American driver in the sport at the moment, he will also be beneficial for the sport’s growth and popularity in the US as he will bring along with himself a huge American fanbase.

Logan Sargeant Salary

Being a rookie, Sargeant has only been rumoured to have signed a $400,000 per year contract with the Williams F1 team.

But this number will surely grow substantially as he makes his way into Formula 1 and if he continues to stay with the sport for longer. The 21-year-old will then be able to come closer to his peers and competitors on the grid.

Nevertheless, this $400,000 salary is definitely an increase in comparison to his earnings before.

Logan Sargeant Endorsements

Currently, there are no reports on Sargeant’s endorsements despite being a professional F1 driver. But with 2023 being his rookie season, he sure will catch the attention of some brands.

The American driver will hopefully sign some lucrative deals as the season progresses and being as being an American driver makes him a marketable prospect for the companies since F1 is trying to strengthen its foothold in the US market.

Williams too must have taken that up under consideration when they signed him in the full-time race driver role.

