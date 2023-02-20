Max Verstappen Gives Fans an Excuse to Drink After Signing Mega Deal With $14 Billion Brand

Max Verstappen’s dominant second title in 2022 not only solidified his name as a champion but also proves to be good for ad space on the Red Bull car. Increasing his worth as an athlete, the Dutch Lion has pulled in many major sponsors, more recently with E-sports top dog EA Sports. Now, another multi-billion dollar company wants its name associated with the next big thing of F1.

Heineken has now found a spot on Verstappen’s long sponsorship list. The celebration of the Dutch icons joining hands soon took over the internet as “incredibly proud” Verstappen announced the collaboration on his social media platforms. Sitting behind the desk of the legend himself, Freddy Heineken, the Golden Boy of Red Bull made a promise: “More coming (soon)”

With big names like TAG Heuer, Ziggo Sport, ViaPlay, and Car Next accompanying the #1 on his team kit, the Heineken deal will surely act as a mega bonus for the driver. Further, it plays into his off-track hobbies as well. The champ commented, “being an avid gamer and passionate Sim Racer myself, I’m thrilled to be playing a part in the new gaming initiative being developed called Player 0.0.”

As the 24-year-old ambassador is excited about his latest partnership, the emotions permeate through the F1 community as well.

Max Verstappen Heineken deal takes F1 world by storm

The Orange Army was quick to support the latest partnership as fans shared their approval on various social media sites. A clever fan dubbed the collaboration: “Champion Cocktail: Heineken + Red bull”

Others flooded the comments section with their witty concern for the driver. “On the next episode of the drink to survive..” and “max pls don’t drink and drive” was the common theme.

Other Verstappen fans took to Twitter to pledge their allegiance to what will now be their new drink of choice.

Looks like the deal has already begun to work its magic!

Other fans were left in awe of the rare occasion. Heineken has stepped out of its comfort zone with Max Verstappen; fans on Reddit took a moment to appreciate the change. As the Dutchman becomes the first active athlete sponsored by the beverage company, Lewis Hamilton’s other great rival, Nico Rosberg came up.

As excitement brews in the F1 community, all eyes will be on the fortified Max Verstappen, who will look to defend his title for yet another year. Will all the sponsorships under his belt give Super Max a boost against the ever-hungry Charles Leclerc?