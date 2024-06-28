Logan Sargeant Takes the Hit for Alex Albon’s Horrendous Mistake, Deserves Apology from F1 Champ

At the Spanish GP weekend, former F1 driver David Coulthard pointed out a white Mercedes car on the parking lot, which was touching the bollard, and revealed that it belonged to Williams’ Logan Sargeant. Doing so, he took a dig at the American driver, who had been struggling to find form on the track. As it turns out, that car wasn’t Sargeant’s, but his teammate Alex Albon’s, who has been having a much better time at Williams.

found a driver who parks worse than charles pic.twitter.com/gr8JAKnYVm — clara (@leclercsletters) June 22, 2024

Veteran photojournalist Kym Illman made this revelation ahead of the Austrian GP, stating Sargeant was driving a black car. This would mean that Albon was the driver who made contact with the bollard.

However, Illman admitted that he was unsure of whether Albon was even driving it. It could have been someone else who accompanied the Thai-British driver on the track.

apparently the car wasn’t even logan’s, it was alex’s bro got dragged by dc for nothing https://t.co/X3YLktYKV4 pic.twitter.com/Iq5adClLpH — clara (@leclercsletters) June 27, 2024

Regardless, Coulthard made a mistake and unintentionally dragged a driver who is already under so much pressure, into the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Sargeant hasn’t spoken about it, so whether or not he saw Coulthard’s false claim, remains unknown. However, the ex-Red Bull driver is a commentator for Channel 4 and will be in Spielberg this weekend, where he could make things right by apologizing to Sargeant.

Logan Sargeant can’t escape criticism, even off the track

Sargeant’s time in F1 has been tumultuous. He made his debut in 2023 but hasn’t really gotten off to the mark in a year and a half. His only points finish was in Austin last season, courtesy of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton’s disqualifications.

As such, he is under tremendous pressure and his days in F1 could very well be numbered. James Vowles, Williams’ Team Principal who was once a very vocal believer in the Fort-Lauderdale-native, now has his eyes set on Carlos Sainz.

Vowles wants Sainz to fill in the second Williams seat in 2025 along with Albon. Unfortunately for Sargeant, this means the end of the road, for the time being.