Losing Big Time to ‘Sexiest Athlete’ Travis Kelce, “Robbed” Lewis Hamilton Makes It to the List, but Team LH44 Aren’t Happy

Renowned for stealing hearts around the world, the illustrious career of Lewis Hamilton has left an indelible mark on both the male and female populace. His talents behind the wheel undoubtedly take center stage, but his good looks and striking fashion sense certainly add to the package. Thus, he was a deserving nominee in People Magazine‘s search for the sexiest sportsman alive, but unfortunately, he lost out to Travis Kelce. Instead, Hamilton settled instead within the top 21 contenders.

Advertisement

In the race for this accolade, Hamilton found himself in fierce competition alongside NFL luminaries such as Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow. Adding to the fervor was MLB sensation Shohei Ohtani. These athletes sat comfortably on the top, fifth, and fifteenth spots on the list respectively.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy6lZohSldh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Kelce notably continued to bask in the limelight, triumphantly securing the mantle of being the sexiest man in the sporting realm. This only bolstered his recent victories in the Superbowl and of course, Taylor Swift’s heart.

While there were many names spanning various sports scattered across this list, the sole representative of F1, Lewis Hamilton, found himself occupying the respectable 20th slot. The publication lauded Hamilton: “Formula 1 driver Hamilton is a fierce competitor on the track, a staunch advocate for social causes, and just a good-hearted human being — what could be sexier than that?”

Lewis Hamilton fans rally for their Sexiest Man

Lewis Hamilton fans were sad their king missed out on what was a deserving crown. As soon as the Travis Kelce announcement was made, fans took to X to celebrate their true winner instead.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/H44MlLTON/status/1722372010301440074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although Hamilton boasts a massive fanbase, unfortunately, the Swifties carried Kelce to the top. However, that didn’t stop Team LH44 from making their opinions known.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/checkthetea/status/1722339246218829852?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TashB2205/status/1722446211192361198?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Hamilton may have been “robbed” of victory in the People’s game, he clearly has won the hearts of his people, something that might never change.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/44britcedes/status/1722178758914810290?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/knockoffshego/status/1722384499743543354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thus, while Hamilton might have lost, his appeal remains eternal. Beyond his achievements on the track, Hamilton’s commitment to social advocacy and his genuine compassion continue to solidify his genuine compassion continue to solidify his status as an influential figure, transcending the boundaries of mere physical allure.