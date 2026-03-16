Oscars 2026: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift’s Absence in LA Explained

Hollywood’s biggest night, the 98th Academy Awards, took place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre. And as expected, the red carpet was star-studded. From Emma Watson and Anne Hathaway to Elle Fanning and many others, celebrities brought their A-game and owned the glam arrivals all night.

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But much to the disappointment of fans, two popular NFL power couples, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, along with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, were nowhere to be seen. Naturally, fans started asking the obvious question. Why did they skip the event?

For starters, Steinfeld herself was not nominated for an individual Academy Award. However, her film Sinners had a huge night heading in, earning a whopping 16 nominations.

Even though the movie picked up just two Golden Globes earlier, many expected it to have a major presence at the Oscars. And that turned out to be true, with Sinners taking home four golden trophies, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who played Steinfeld’s love interest in the film.

Still, Steinfeld did not attend the ceremony. And the reason appears to be personal. Reports suggest her due date is approaching and could be very close, which most likely kept her from traveling to the event.

Steinfeld’s absence was definitely noticed, especially at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, as fans online shared their disappointment that she and Allen couldn’t make it. The last time the two made a red carpet appearance was at the NFL Honors last year.

NEW: Buffalo #Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and his fiancé Hailee Steinfeld are on the red carpet at #NFL honors. Allen is an MVP finalist. pic.twitter.com/roZdPuNXCb — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 7, 2025

Then there’s Swift and Kelce. The couple, who have been dating for three years and are now engaged, have never actually attended the Oscars together or individually. However, they did make an appearance at a star-studded afterparty following the 2024 ceremony.

This year, though, they were not spotted anywhere around the event. Part of the reason could be simple. Neither Swift nor Kelce was nominated for an award or scheduled to present one during the ceremony. On top of that, their reported wedding date of June 13, 2026, is getting closer, so they may simply be keeping a low profile for now.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly finalized June 13, 2026, as their official wedding date. pic.twitter.com/BDuOZay8HB — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) March 1, 2026

Kelce also recently decided to return to the NFL for his 14th season. With what could potentially be his final year in the league approaching, his focus might already be shifting back to football.

All things considered, there is always next year. And if the timing works out, fans might finally get to see both of these NFL power couples light up the Oscars red carpet. That kind of moment would definitely send social media, as well as the NFL world, into a frenzy.