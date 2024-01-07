Bill Belichick’s New England Job Stays in Jeopardy, but Do You Want to Work for the 6 Rings Patriots?

Bill Belichick’s job may be in jeopardy, but the New England Patriots are not rushing to hire another head coach just yet. However, they do have a job opening where Belichick has been working for the past two decades. And even you can apply for it (with the right qualifications, of course).

According to a job listing on LinkedIn, the opening is for those with a minimum of 5 years of management experience. Among many things, the candidate should also possess problem-solving abilities and organizational skills with an attention to detail. While a head coach may require all these things, it’s crucial to note that these are not requirements for the position. Instead, these qualifications are for the new Hall of Fame and Lighthouse operations manager roles.

There has been no shortage of rumors about Belichick parting ways with the Patriots. However, if the franchise were to change its head coach, they surely wouldn’t be hiring on LinkedIn. While the qualifications for the job of both HC and Lighthouse manager might share some similarities, the new head coach will require a lot more than that if he were to be hired in Foxborough.

The team has faced difficulties since Tom Brady’s departure in 2019, leaving a significant void in the QB department that both the organization and Bill Belichick have struggled to fill. Suboptimal draft picks have exacerbated the situation, resulting in a need for multiple skill positions in the upcoming draft.

Despite Bill’s continued excellence as a defensive coach, he has faced criticism for the team’s declining offense this season. This serves as evidence that he may be reluctant to adapt to modern football and lacks the understanding of how to navigate a new generation of the sport.

If Not Bill Belichick, Then Who?

The wagons are circling around Bill Belichick, and the reports emerging from New England suggest that Robert Kraft could be looking to freshen things up. The team is currently lacking imagination offensively and is in dire need of fresh ideas or offensive schemes. Despite the rumors and mounting frustration among fans, Belichick remains one of the most astute coaches in the league. However, the pivotal question remains — Is he willing to adapt and relinquish some control as HC and GM to initiate a turnaround?

The Patriots, under Bill’s leadership, have been synonymous with success, building dynasties primarily through his ability to construct competitive teams around the likes of Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski by adeptly recruiting and recognizing talent. In recent seasons, recruitment hasn’t yielded the same results, and the team has experienced setbacks with multiple draft picks.

If Kraft does decide to part ways with Bill, then looming questions arise — who is capable enough to fill his shoes? Firing Belichick would present Mr. Kraft with a dual challenge, as it was the considerable autonomy granted to Bill as both GM and HC that transformed New England into one of the most prolific dynasties over the past two decades. Therefore, he would have to look for not only a head coach but also a general manager.

Several names have already surfaced, all with ties to the Patriots, as per CBS Sports. The first name out of the hat is former Pats player and their current inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo. As a part of Belichick’s coaching tree, he has been with the organization since 2019 and possesses a deep understanding of the club and its culture.

Mike Vrabel is another prominent figure being considered to replace his former HC. He has a wealth of experience coaching at both the college level and in the league. A vital part of the first Patriots dynasty, he played his best football under Bill. Brian Flores, the current Vikings DC, is also in the running. Flores has deep ties with the franchise, having served as a coach in multiple capacities and as an executive.

Some other names have also popped up on the radar — coaches with little or no ties to Belichick and who have mostly worked as offensive coordinators. Those names include Detroit’s Ben Johnson, who has been praised for his offensive play-calling and turning the Lions into offensive juggernauts. Other names are the Chargers’ Kellen Moore, the Seahawks’ Shane Waldron, and the Bengals’ Brian Callahan.

Whoever replaces the coach of 23 years would have to bear the lofty ambitions of one of the most successful franchises in league history. Bill Belichick has left a mark on the NFL and has been one of the most successful coaches in the last 20 years, and possibly ever.

If he leaves at the end of the season, he won’t be short of the suitors. After the end of the season, there will be several vacancies around the league, possibly at the Commanders, Chargers, Panthers, and several other teams. All these franchises will have cash to spend, and plenty of draft capital. Belichick could do wonders with these teams.