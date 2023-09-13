F1 Poster Boy Lewis Hamilton Battles for ‘Sexiest’ Title With NFL Heartthrobs Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow

Lewis Hamilton has long robbed the hearts of both men and women over his long career in F1. His racing prowess takes center stage, of course, but his good looks and tasteful fashion sense help as well. However, as the time comes for People’s annual Sexiest Man ballot, Hamilton finds himself fighting for the crown among NFL hotshots Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow. MLB’s ‘Shotime’ Shohei Ohtani also joins the competition.

Advertisement

People’s annual Sexiest Man poll has taken a new turn with a sub-category for the Sexiest Athlete. Sure enough, Hamilton has a deserving spot on the 4-person list, along with Kelce, Burrow, and Ohtani.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp_nPZyrDoQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Each of these players has a large following. Kelce had his own dating show ‘Catching Kelce’ to add to his case for this spot. Often linked with names like Megan the Stallion and recently, Taylor Swift, the Chiefs Tight End puts on a good fight to grab the ‘sexiest’ spot.

Burrow, on the other hand, plays into the quiet, mysterious trope. The Bengals QB might just be singlehandedly increasing the NFL’s female viewership as the fangirls don’t shy away from sliding into his DMs.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CBhAULOAX9X/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Angels baseman, Shohei Ohtani, has been known to bring girls to tears with his presence. His magnificent feats on the field only fulfill some comic-book-like fantasy.

Lewis Hamilton backed by the F1 community

Regardless of the youngins, Hamilton has been in the game long enough to sweep the votes. Oozing style and class, the seven-time champ has fans naming race weekends ‘Lewis Hamilton fashion week.’ Further, his shirtless pictures have their own consequences, with the infamous curse of personnel around the paddock losing their jobs every time Hamiton flaunts his abs.

Advertisement

Thus, as soon as the news broke about Hamilton’s nomination for the throne, F1 fans rushed to cast their votes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/xxoMarina/status/1701685487340011610?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Teamlhlebanon/status/1701834503918944423?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/loscarlove/status/1701694303435636817?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Looks like the F1 champ is giving his competition a run for their money.

Hamilton’s beauty secrets

Hamilton’s popularity in the sport is unmatched. Taking good care of his body and wellness, Hamilton’s beauty secrets have been a topic of discussion for a long time.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CupR2Q-xP7U/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

When it comes to his skin, Hamilton recently revealed, “I have the whole ritual in the morning of cleaning my skin, moisturizing before I go to bed. Naturally, I’m training up to twice a day, so I’m having to do that multiple days a day.”

Staying hydrated, eating his greens, and keeping the protein intake in check are all factors contributing to Hamilton’s fit physique at 38 years old. Still at peak performance, there is no doubt Hamilton has what it takes to keep himself going in F1 for many more years to come.