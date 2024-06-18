Lando Norris, Is That You? McLaren Star Makes Hidden Appearance in Magui Corceiro’s Porto Vacation

The rumors that Lando Norris is dating Magui Corceiro continue as one of the friends of the Portuguese model posted an Instagram story. Since Norris seemingly appeared in the video, it suggests he too is in Portugal with Corceiro and her friends.

Corceiro’s friend, Mariana Machado, uploaded a story on her Instagram, where she can be seen getting some pelvic therapy. The caption of the story, when translated, read, “We started the weekend with Carla Faria doing pelvic physiotherapy”.

Since Faria is a Porto-based pelvic physiotherapist, it further suggests that Corceiro and her friends are still in Porto. However, the interesting bit of the story is that Norris can be heard in the background, saying something in a very faint voice.

Just a couple of days ago, Machado posted pictures with Corceiro as they had brunch in Porto. F1gossippofficial suggests that it is apparently Norris in the background as they wrote,

“A follower found this video of a friend of Magui posted a few hours ago in the stories, in the background we can apparently hear Lando’s voice. We are not saying that he really is the driver. Magui and friends are all in Porto!”

Although the voice does sound like Norris’, it is not yet confirmed. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if it is Norris, as the Briton isn’t really making an effort to try and hide his outings with Corceiro.

Lando Norris’ recent excursions with rumored girlfriend Magui Corceiro

Corceiro was first spotted with Norris last year as the McLaren star drove her around Monaco. They were then again spotted later having a drink at a bar along with another friend.

At that time, Corceiro hadn’t announced her split with Portuguese football star Joao Felix. When asked about the meeting, Norris advised that he’s just friends with Corceiro.

Over the last year, the duo seems to have met up regularly. Moreover, Corceiro has also visited the paddock on multiple occasions and has even been spotted catching up on the F1 action when away from the tracks.

Most recently, Norris and Corceiro were spotted enjoying a leisurely ride in the Briton’s McLaren 765LT around the streets of Monaco. That’s not it, as in the month of April, Norris was even seen with his sister and brother-in-law, accompanied by Corceiro, as they all arrived at a casino. This was believed to be a double date.

All these regular meet-ups between Norris and Corceiro seem to suggest that the two are dating each other. If that is the case, this would be Norris’ first relationship since he split with former girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira towards the end of 2022.