Looks And Personality In The Bag, Lando Norris Told To Find 4 Missing Ingredients To Become A Winning Driver

Lando Norris is one of F1’s most talented stars and is tipped to win the world title someday in the future. Unfortunately, that day looks like it is far away because the Briton hasn’t even won a race to date. Norris has come close but is just missing some key factors, which former boss Eddie Jordan pointed out.

In the recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan talks about Norris and his achievements. He hailed the Bristol native for being the person he is. A well-educated individual with good looks, and good parents, Norris has everything it takes to succeed in F1. Additionally, he is one of the most loved and supported athletes in the sport, which adds to the huge commercial appeal of his team McLaren.

To move one step up the ladder, Jordan labeled a few things in the session. Firstly, he talks about wanting to see “more fight in Norris”. Then, the Irishman proceeds to label the other 3 key ingredients, which are – determination, belief, and commitment. Per Jordan, these ingredients will turn him into a race-winning driver.

Norris has been on the podium 14 times in his career, but never on the top step. This is something that haunts him every day, as his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri revealed during a segment. According to the Aussie, Norris reminds himself of the fact that Piastri stood on the first step (2023 Qatar Sprint) before he did, every day.

Jordan wants Lando Norris to take inspiration from British legend

Jordan feels that Norris has to believe that he can defeat any driver, an approach that will make him fearless and extremely confident on the track. He takes the example of British former world champion Nigel Mansell, who won the 1992 world championship.

“He believed he could beat anybody, anybody, and the fact is his talent was possibly in certain areas nowhere near as good as some of the guys he was beating because mentally his mind, no one could pass him and that was it,” said Jordan.

Another thing Jordan mentioned was passion. With more passion, he firmly believes that the 24-year-old can achieve a lot more, especially because his teammate Piastri is making tremendous strides. Jordan feels that Norris has the potential to be a future world champion, but should be wary of always remaining clear of Piastri.