“Not Often Enough”- Lawrence Stroll Urged to Evaluate Son Lance’s Subpar Performances for Aston Martin

Aston Martin made huge strides in 2023 to become one of the top midfield teams in F1. Fernando Alonso‘s arrival too, boosted their hopes of competing with the likes of McLaren and Mercedes, but unfortunately, the gap between the Spaniard and his teammate Lance Stroll was too big. Alonso dominated Stroll, as he is doing so far this season and Eddie Jordan urges his father and Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll to evaluate his performances.

According to Jordan, Stroll has shown glimpses of how good he can be over the years. But his shortcomings have been visible on the track far too often. On the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan says, “Lance has had some amazingly good races. Baku comes to mind and various other places, but it’s too seldom, it’s not often enough.”

Jordan points out how Alonso has always been consistently faster than him and wants the Aston Martin higher-ups to make a decision solely based on Stroll’s performance. Lawrence Stroll is the owner of the team, which gives Lance a slight edge, in addition to his racing exploits. Jordan, however, has a message for Stroll.

“Either Lance has to move up a scale and really get himself together and continually finish on the podium, and then people will totally believe in what he’s able to do, but at the moment, his results are not good enough,” the former F1 team owner asserted.

As things stand, Stroll’s contract with Aston Martin will run even beyond the current season. His teammate Alonso, meanwhile, could head elsewhere after this campaign ends.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll to split up?

In terms of performance, Alonso has been much better than Stroll. In 2023, the former finished P5 in the standings, five places ahead of the Canadian. Things are still too early in 2024 to determine a clear winner in the Aston Martin intra-team battle, but the tide remains in Alonso’s favor.

Nevertheless, Alonso could split up with Aston Martin and Stroll. Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in 2025 could open up quite a few spots as drivers are competing for the vacant Mercedes seat.

If Alonso gets a shot at Mercedes, he will look to grab it, especially if the Silver Arrows have a better car. On the other hand, a contract extension at Aston Martin has also not been ruled out.