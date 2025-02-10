“He Can Still Do It”: Sergio Perez Backed for Cadillac Seat Alongside Another Out-of-Favor F1 Driver

With Cadillac getting the green light to join the F1 grid in 2026, speculation about who will drive for them has begun. Many believe that the American manufacturer will look to sign an American driver, with IndyCar racer Colton Herta emerging as one of the frontrunners.

However, The Race’s Jon Noble has dismissed this idea. He argues that Cadillac—partnering with General Motors for this venture—should avoid the risk of signing a rookie like Herta.

Despite being 24, Herta has no F1 experience and has spent years honing his craft in IndyCar, where he has found success. But F1 is an entirely different ball game.

Instead, Noble suggests that Cadillac should consider bringing in an experienced driver like Sergio Perez.

“Knowing the challenge of new regulations and getting up to speed [in F1], [it] isn’t [sensible] to put a rookie in,” Noble said on their podcast. He suggested that Cadillac should look to sign Herta as a third driver while trusting someone like Perez to help them learn the tricks of the trade during their initial years in F1.

“If you are after an experienced second driver who perhaps with a bit of commercial impact, good impact in the Americas, Perez makes sense.” Per the veteran journalist, the Mexican driver can help Cadillac “build” a solid foundation for their F1 project.

Sadly, Perez‘s abysmal form with Red Bull has tainted his reputation badly. So, should Cadillac worry about that?

On the form Perez had at Red Bull, his case does become weaker. However, Noble stated, “He is an experienced driver, if the car suits him, he can still do it”. On

At the same time, Cadillac may be tempted to tap into Perez’s commercial appeal, which was also a big stimulus for Red Bull to retain him for four seasons. Noble also underscored the same, and the Guadalajara-born driver’s marketability and popularity in Mexico and the Latin American region can still open doors for him in F1.

While they may not need as much financial backing, Perez’s wide array of sponsors could also come in handy for Cadillac. So, it could be a win-win for the 11th team in F1 to have the six-time race winner. On track, the #11 driver could help Cadillac move up the F1 pecking order just like he helped Force India, which has now become Aston Martin.

But Noble also suggested that Cadillac should place their bets on two seasoned campaigners. So, besides Perez, who could they target for the second seat?

Enter Valtteri Bottas!

A driver of similar reputation and caliber to Perez, Bottas also has experience with a championship-winning outfit and delivered top-tier results during his five-year stint with Mercedes. The 10-time Grand Prix winner’s form has dipped over the past three years at Sauber, but he is eager to rediscover his mojo after failing to secure a seat for 2025.

“I think Bottas is an obvious one. He is eager to get back, he has proved to be quick. I think there is a lot of untapped potential still there, despite the struggles he had at Sauber,” Noble said about the Finnish driver.

Bottas could add significant value to Cadillac’s program with his race-winning experience. While the American manufacturer won’t be fighting at the sharp end of the grid right away, a driver like Bottas could help them achieve consistent midfield results and push them further up the pecking order.

Like Perez, Bottas will be on the sidelines this season, albeit in a reserve role with Mercedes. With no seats available for either Grand Prix winner—despite over a decade in the sport—they will be eager to return to the grid and prove themselves once more.

Now in their mid-30s, Bottas and Perez don’t have much time left to make an F1 comeback before retirement looms. However, neither has hinted at stepping away just yet, holding out hope for an opportunity like Cadillac. Time will tell whether the American manufacturer seriously considers either driver.