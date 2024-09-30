mobile app bar

Mark Webber Once Admitted He Knew He ‘Wasn’t Good Enough to Win a Championship’ After Meeting Oscar Piastri

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mark Webber Once Admitted He Knew He 'Wasn't Good Enough to Win a Championship' After Meeting Oscar Piastri

Credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT and IMAGO / Jan Huebner |
L: Oscar Piastri R: Mark Webber

There was a lot of hype surrounding Oscar Piastri when he first entered F1, thanks to his impressive junior career, where he won three consecutive championships between 2019 and 2021. His manager, Mark Webber, who has been with him throughout, even likened his qualities to those of Michael Schumacher. The former Red Bull driver admitted that he was nowhere near good enough.

Per PlanetF1, Webber confessed last year, “I only knew I wasn’t good enough to win championships when I met Oscar. Despite all his talent, when it comes to his way of always wanting to get better and never resting on his laurels, he reminds me extremely of Michael Schumacher.”

Webber has competed with Schumacher and several other talented drivers like Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso among others in the 2000s. He also came close to winning the World Championship in 2010 and 2012.

The Aussie was teammates with Sebastian Vettel who gave him a tough time and had a lot of skirmishes with the German. Webber never wanted to be Vettel’s #2 driver but had to settle for that, because it was what Red Bull ordered him to do. Still, in 2010, he was the frontrunner to win the title only to miss out at the Abu Dhabi finale where strategy compromised his race.

Webber retired after 2013, and worked in media for some time before becoming Piastri’s manager. He oversaw his F3 and F2 Championship victories and is now watching him evolve into one of the best F1 drivers today.

Piastri has hit the ground running in F1

Piastri’s rookie season proved that he had what it took to succeed in F1. He won the Qatar GP sprint, and finished on the podium twice – the best rookie season in F1 since Hamilton in 2007.

Then in 2024, when McLaren’s pace improved, Piastri took things up a notch. Piastri has already won two Grands Prix in Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Even his teammate Lando Norris praised him, insisting that he pushed him to be better.

However, Norris is in the hunt for the Drivers’ Championship. Despite that, Piastri remains in contention for victories, making Norris’ life difficult. Hence, Heading into 2025, there is a high possibility of Piastri and Norris developing a bitter rivalry.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these