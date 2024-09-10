Mattia Binotto Fancies Having McLaren’s Brightest Prospect but F2 Driver Will Have to ‘Cut Ties’ With Papaya Brigade

Mattia Binotto returned to F1 with Audi, looking to take them to soaring heights. The German automakers will acquire Sauber from 2026 onwards, but Binotto’s work has already started. His first task? Find a suitable teammate for Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg became Audi’s — currently Sauber’s — first signing for 2025 (and beyond). Current driver Zhou Guanyu has not been an option for the second seat which meant that the Hinwil-based outfit was reportedly down to choosing between two options — Valtteri Bottas and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Bortoleto, who is making waves in the F2 championship, has been in the rumor mill surrounding a potential F1 move next season. Binotto admitted to being interested in signing the Brazilian driver after the Italian GP two weeks ago. However, there is a catch — he has to cut ties with McLaren.

The F2 rookie is a part of the McLaren Academy, and according to AMuS, Binotto doesn’t want him to drive for Audi while he still has links to the papaya outfit.

Bortoleto has a contract with McLaren, and to join Audi, it has to be terminated. The report also stated that Binotto would be open to considering a ‘loan move’. “This last option would allow him to continue to have options in the event of a future call-up, for example.”

Why Binotto is after Bortoleto

For the first time since 2022, Binotto returned to the F1 paddock in an official capacity in Monza earlier this month. He was spotted talking to several entities in the paddock, including the Sauber engineers, likely taking a look at the workings of the team.

Binotto wants to be completely invested in the project he has taken up. Hulkenberg’s signing became official before he joined Sauber, and now he has to choose between youth and experience to partner with the German. Bortoleto, however, could have the edge because of one factor — his young age. Binotto refused to pick a clear answer when asked to pick a driver for Sauber’s future. He said,

“At the moment I don’t think we are in a position to answer that,” the Italian said. “We are certainly listening to all the possible candidates and weighing up the pros and cons…”

Bortoleto is a strong candidate because of the performances he has shown in F2 in his rookie season. He is second in the championship standings with 154.5 points, 10.5 behind leader Isack Hadjar. With three rounds to go, he has a high chance to win the title.