“Max is a bit like Kimi”– Former Ferrari boss finds similarities between Max Verstappen and the Iceman

Former Ferrari boss and now FIA chief Jean Todt spots similarities between Max Verstappen and retirement bound Kimi Raikkonen.

Max Verstappen’s rise in Formula 1 has been exceptional. The Dutch race driver is inching towards his first success with two races remaining this season.

His talents have been long recognized. And former Ferrari boss Jean Todt finds him similar to Kimi Raikkonen, who is set to retire at the end of this year.

The two drivers also have a behavioural similarity, as both are known for speaking their minds bluntly. Though, talking about driving skills, Raikkonen is a veteran and has already won the championship.

On the other hand, Verstappen is still rising, and the ends of his talents are still unknown. But certainly, the Dutch sensation has no limits to his sky.

“Max is a bit like Kimi,” said Todt of the driver who can clinch the championship at the next race. “Very straightforward, very talented and they have limited interest and they focus on it. Indifferent.”

Jean Todt respects Lewis Hamilton

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly among the greatest ever drivers in the sport. However, he is among the first drivers to be actively vocal about social issues. Though Todt doesn’t generally agree with it but respects his work.

“I like Lewis,” said Todt. “Of course I do admire his longevity, you know it is true it’s easier when you are driving for the best car, the best team in the long term.

“But he has the passion. I think the fact that he is engaged is very good. It doesn’t mean that I always agree with the way he is engaging. But he has his beliefs. He expresses his opinion, so I do like that, I do respect that.

“Sometimes I feel it could be done in a different way but the fact that he wants to be engaged, he wants to be a player in matters where he feels it does matter, I do respect that.”

