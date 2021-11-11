“Unfortunately I don’t get to battle with him”– Kimi Raikkonen trolls Mick Schumacher during press conference; also vows to slow down to compete with 2020 F2 champion

Mick Schumacher shared his experience of sharing the track with Kimi Raikkonen, who raced along with Michael Schumacher in the early 2000s.

At a press conference ahead of the Sao Paulo GP, Mick Schumacher shared his experience about racing along with Kimi Raikkonen. At first, he didn’t have an answer when asked. To which, Raikkonen sarcastically said, “Good answer!”

Later on, Schumacher said, “it’s great! Unfortunately, I didn’t get to battle much with him.” The Finnish driver mocked Schumacher and said, “I can slow down in some races and you can race with me!”

The Alfa Romeo driver, Kimi Raikkonen, will retire from Formula One at the end of the current season. However, he has shown that he is more than capable behind the wheel at the Mexico City GP. He finished the race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in eighth place, his best finish of the current season.

In 2007, Raikkonen won the world championship in Scuderia Ferrari when he beat both Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton to the Drivers’ Championship. Thus, the Autódromo José Carlos Pace holds happy memories for him.

Kimi Raikkonen has no shame

After the conversation between Mick Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen, some fans pointed out that ‘Kimi vs Schumi is like being back to the early 2000s. However, Kimi’s response to Mick also showed no shame in wanting to battle children.

Fans believe that Mick has the same respect and admiration for Kimi that his father[Michael Schumacher] had.

Moreover, Kimi is hopeful about the upcoming race and said, “I was pleased with our performance in Mexico and I hope we can be on a similar level in Interlagos.”

“Last week’s race was not that eventful for me, but we got points to I am happy with the outcome: in the end, the result was good so I don’t care if I was on my own for most of the afternoon. Interlagos is a place that holds some very good memories for me.”

“It is where I won the world championship in 2007 so to race here one last is going to be nice. Of course, once I am in the car I don’t think about these things, but it’s nice to be back here after missing out then the race cancelled last year,” he further added.

