“Max is on the Mercedes List”: Lewis Hamilton Lays Bare Mercedes’ Verstappen Poaching Plans

Following Lewis Hamilton’s decision to move to Ferrari in 2025, the latest rumor is that Mercedes are considering signing three-time champion Max Verstappen as the Briton’s replacement. Now, Hamilton himself has confirmed that the Red Bull driver is definitely on his current team’s list.

In the build-up to the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton said as quoted on X (formerly Twitter), “I don’t have an extra scoop. I’m sure Max is on the (Mercedes) list. But I couldn’t see why he’d leave a car that is that good.”

Hamilton’s remarks are notable as Verstappen has indeed dominated the last few seasons. After beating Hamilton by the narrowest of margins to win the title in 2021, the Dutchman dominated in the last couple of seasons.

Verstappen won 15 races en route to his 2022 championship and a record 19 last year. Since Verstappen has been so dominant, Toto Wolff also does not believe that the 26-year-old will want to leave Red Bull.

Toto Wolff believes “there is no reason” for Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull

Since the rumors that Mercedes may sign Max Verstappen are gaining more and more steam, Toto Wolff has himself decided to clear the air. As quoted by Sports Illustrated, the Austrian said, “For a driver, the most important thing is to be with whoever is fastest, and there is no reason now for Max to leave Red Bull anytime soon“.

If Verstappen does indeed make the switch to Mercedes, it could blow the driver market wide open. Another crazy rumor circling the paddock now is that Red Bull may sign Fernando Alonso if the Dutchman decides to leave the team for Mercedes.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

