“Max started at the same level as his team-mate Carlos Sainz” – Helmut Marko terms the minimum age of 18 rule for F1 entry “nonsense”

“Max started at the same level as his team-mate Carlos Sainz” – Helmut Marko wants FIA to look at the driver’s personality and skillset, and not the age when deciding entry into Formula 1.

Max Verstappen made his Formula 1 debut at the age of 17, something that won’t be repeated. This because of FIA’s ruling from 2016 allowing only drivers above the age of 18 to race in the premier category.

Christian Horner on the radio after Verstappen’s debut win at Spanish GP: ‘Max Verstappen you are a race winner’ Five years later at Abu Dhabi GP: ‘Max Verstappen you are the world champion’ What a journey this has been! #MaxVerstappen33 #F1 — Nirmit Mehta (@NirmitMehta10) December 22, 2021

This does not make too much sense (apart from the safety aspect), as sporting talent should be defined irrespective of one’s age.

No wonder Red Bull driver development boss Helmut Marko – responsible for Verstappen’s elevation – is unimpressed by it, calling for the rule to be scrapped, and focus put back on driver’s personality and driving skills.

“Basically, Max started at the same level as his team-mate Carlos Sainz, who already had more experience in the junior classes.

“We have never doubted our own choices or Max’s qualities, although it’s a gamble whether drivers who are successful in the entry-level classes can do the same in Formula 1. You never have that guarantee.

“During the long conversation, I became quite convinced Max was ahead of his time. He even seemed more mature to me than many 18-year-old drivers.

“My main conclusion was: there is a very young body, but someone who is at least three to five years older in spirit.

“The FIA didn’t see that and was stupid enough to change the whole licensing system, so nobody so young can ever make their debut again.

“I still think that is nonsense – in my opinion you should always look at the personality of a young driver.”

