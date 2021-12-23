F1

“Max started at the same level as his team-mate Carlos Sainz” – Helmut Marko terms the minimum age of 18 rule for F1 entry “nonsense”

"Max started at the same level as his team-mate Carlos Sainz" - Helmut Marko terms the minimum age of 18 rule for F1 entry "nonsense"
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
David Payne cricket: Phil Salt and George Garton among three uncapped players in England's T20I squad for West India tour
Next Article
"We need some older voices to guide us right now!": Celtics Jaylen Brown welcomes the leadership of Joe Johnson after his return to the NBA
F1 Latest News
“I’m sure he will recharge his batteries" - F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confident Lewis Hamilton will not seek retirement anytime soon
“I’m sure he will recharge his batteries” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confident Lewis Hamilton will not seek retirement anytime soon

“I’m sure he will recharge his batteries” – Stefano Domenicali expects a re-run of the…