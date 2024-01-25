Max Verstappen Admits Sergio Perez Is ‘Close’ to Challenging Him- Just Not on the Track

Aside from being a world champion F1 driver, Max Verstappen is also a champion FIFA player, with his global ranking going as high as 21st in the world back in 2019. The Dutchman’s versatility beyond the realm of racing raises questions over the other driver’s ability to keep up with him in the discipline, and per a video clip posted on X by Nini, Sergio Perez might be the only one to do it, as admitted by Verstappen himself.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FUTWIZ/status/1459808465602367490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

While streaming live on Twitch, Verstappen weighed in on whether any driver on the current grid could keep up with the Dutchman in the game and took his Red Bull teammate’s name.

“Checo is actually good in FIFA, yeah. We play together actually, like, it’s close.”

Verstappen‘s addressing of Perez’s abilities also shined light on a healthy relationship shared by the two, dispelling any notions of enmity between them. There are often headlines claiming not all is good between the two Red Bull teammates, with Perez believing the team favors Verstappen and built the car to only suit his needs.

A stark contrast in performances did not help the drivers’ situation either, with Verstappen running away with the championship after the two were almost equal in performance after the first four races of the 2023 season. Throughout their tenure as teammates, Perez has never won the intra-team battle as Verstappen continues to be the main man of the Red Bull setup.

Sergio Perez assessed his performances against those of Max Verstappen

Ahead of the much-anticipated 2024 season, Sergio Perez spent some time reflecting on the 2023 season, where his performances continued to fall while Verstappen kept improving. He claimed his performances regressed as opposed to those of his teammates, leading to perhaps the most difficult phase in the Mexican driver’s F1 career. Given the same, Perez has now made progress as his ultimate goal for the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbulletin/status/1726146498096934998?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Heading into the final year of his current contract, Perez is aiming to achieve regularity, building momentum and capitalizing on moments of progression every time they come his way. With his future still uncertain, Perez needs to use the upcoming season to improve himself both on and off the track so that he can be instrumental in the success of his team while also achieving positive results on the personal end.