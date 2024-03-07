After Cutting F1 Ties With His Father, Lewis Hamilton Hints at “Grown Man” Max Verstappen To Do the Same

Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony Hamilton, took care of the 39-year-old’s early career management. However, as time passed, Lewis’ relationship with Anthony began to grow sour. As a result, the two mutually agreed to part ways and let Lewis seek guidance from some professionals. Following this change, Lewis has been a happy man and has not faced any turmoil with regards to his management. Now, the seven-time champion wants 26-year-old Max Verstappen to do the same.

As reported by Autosport, Lewis Hamilton said, “You meet some people who have a great relationship with their parents then you’ve got people that have had bad relationships. So I don’t know about his [Verstappen’s] relationships. But Max is a Grown man, and he’s a champion, and I’m sure he can make his own decisions.”

Lewis has seemingly suggested Max to leave his father’s shadow and seek out professional guidance. The British driver made these remarks following Jos Verstappen’s recent involvement in Red Bull’s internal disputes.

In the aftermath of Christian Horner’s Red Bull judgment, Jos publicly accused the British team principal of playing the victim. Moreover, the former F1 driver was also seen having a secret chat with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff that sparked rumors of there being a possibility that Max may move to Brackley.

Given these off-track actions and remarks, Lewis may have implied to Max that he should make his own judgments and not let other people influence them. While wrapping up, Lewis also noted that a parent’s involvement in a driver’s career makes it hard to make good business decisions.

What was Max Verstappen’s response to his father’s recent remarks?

Soon after Red Bull GmbH concluded their investigation against Christian Horner, Jos Verstappen made some contentious comments. The 52-year-old told the Daily Mail that if Red Bull do not sack Horner, then the “team is in danger of being torn apart“.

When Max Verstappen was asked about the same, the three-time champion preferred to maintain his distance. During his chat with Autosport, the 26-year-old refrained from endorsing his father’s assertion that Red Bull would be jeopardized if Horner continued in his role.

Additionally, he mentioned that his father has always been an outspoken man and that he is certainly ‘not a liar.’ Max then went on to underline that he didn’t want to take any side since it’s common to have different opinions on how things work in an organization.

The winner of the 55 Grand Prix then finally wrapped up by saying he would rather concentrate on what was going on the track than get too absorbed into this issue.