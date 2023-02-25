F1 Testing Day 3 Results: Pre-season Testing Result After Day 3 Session 1
Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 25/02/2023
F1 drivers have made their way n the track for the final day of testing in Bahrain before the start of the 2023 championship season.
During pre-season testing, each team runs their car to test the design of its new challenger. This is followed by 1-hour lunch break which allows the teams to relax and swap the drivers for the second session of testing.
On Day 2, Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo clocked the fastest lap running on a C5 tyre. In the morning session on Day 2, Ferrari had been leading the session.
Mercedes’ George Russell had a disappointing test day on Friday as the W14 came to an unexpected stop following hydraulic failure.
On day 3 as well, there was a brief red flag which was triggered by Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas who came to a halt on the track.
Where would you put yourself in the packing order? Top 3 but where?
Vasseur: “For sure in the Top 10 (laughs)”#F1Testing pic.twitter.com/TMkM9lcMFP
— tami. (@Vetteleclerc) February 25, 2023
Also Read: Charles Leclerc Talks About the Time When Police Officers Pulled Him Over
F1 pre-season testing result: Day 3 Session 1
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:31.024
|67
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.418
|83
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|+1.051
|77
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+1.435
|69
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.738
|56
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+1.769
|53
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+2.305
|77
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+2.6331
|44
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+5.830
|72
|Nyck De Vries
|AlphaTauri
|+7.220
|87
What is the driver line-up for Session 2?
After a brief lunch break, the drivers will once again make their way to the track for the second session of the final day of testing.
Each team will swap their drivers with the evening session lineup to test their cars before the championship season.
|Driver
|Team
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
Also Read: George Russell Gives His Verdict on Mercedes’ Chances in Bahrain