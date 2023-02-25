F1 Testing Day 3 Results: Pre-season Testing Result After Day 3 Session 1

F1 drivers have made their way n the track for the final day of testing in Bahrain before the start of the 2023 championship season.

During pre-season testing, each team runs their car to test the design of its new challenger. This is followed by 1-hour lunch break which allows the teams to relax and swap the drivers for the second session of testing.

On Day 2, Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo clocked the fastest lap running on a C5 tyre. In the morning session on Day 2, Ferrari had been leading the session.

Mercedes’ George Russell had a disappointing test day on Friday as the W14 came to an unexpected stop following hydraulic failure.

On day 3 as well, there was a brief red flag which was triggered by Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas who came to a halt on the track.

F1 pre-season testing result: Day 3 Session 1

Driver Team Time Laps Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.024 67 George Russell Mercedes +0.418 83 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin +1.051 77 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.435 69 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.738 56 Alexander Albon Williams +1.769 53 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.305 77 Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.6331 44 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +5.830 72 Nyck De Vries AlphaTauri +7.220 87

What is the driver line-up for Session 2?

After a brief lunch break, the drivers will once again make their way to the track for the second session of the final day of testing.

Each team will swap their drivers with the evening session lineup to test their cars before the championship season.

Driver Team Carlos Sainz Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Max Verstappen Red Bull Esteban Ocon Alpine Logan Sargeant Williams Kevin Magnussen Haas Lando Norris McLaren Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri

