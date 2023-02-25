HomeSearch

F1 Testing Day 3 Results: Pre-season Testing Result After Day 3 Session 1

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 25/02/2023

F1 Testing Day 3 Results: Pre-season Testing Result After Day 3 Session 1

Credits: Twitter

F1 drivers have made their way n the track for the final day of testing in Bahrain before the start of the 2023 championship season.

During pre-season testing, each team runs their car to test the design of its new challenger. This is followed by 1-hour lunch break which allows the teams to relax and swap the drivers for the second session of testing.

On Day 2, Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo clocked the fastest lap running on a C5 tyre. In the morning session on Day 2, Ferrari had been leading the session.

Mercedes’ George Russell had a disappointing test day on Friday as the W14 came to an unexpected stop following hydraulic failure.

On day 3 as well, there was a brief red flag which was triggered by Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas who came to a halt on the track.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc Talks About the Time When Police Officers Pulled Him Over

F1 pre-season testing result: Day 3 Session 1

DriverTeam TimeLaps
Charles LeclercFerrari1:31.02467
George RussellMercedes+0.41883
Felipe DrugovichAston Martin+1.05177
Sergio Perez Red Bull+1.43569
Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.73856
Alexander AlbonWilliams+1.76953
Nico HulkenbergHaas+2.30577
Oscar PiastriMcLaren+2.633144
Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo+5.83072
Nyck De VriesAlphaTauri+7.22087

What is the driver line-up for Session 2?

After a brief lunch break, the drivers will once again make their way to the track for the second session of the final day of testing.

Each team will swap their drivers with the evening session lineup to test their cars before the championship season.

DriverTeam 
Carlos SainzFerrari
Lewis HamiltonMercedes
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
Max VerstappenRed Bull
Esteban OconAlpine
Logan SargeantWilliams
Kevin MagnussenHaas
Lando NorrisMcLaren
Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo
Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri

Also Read: George Russell Gives His Verdict on Mercedes’ Chances in Bahrain

About the author
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal is an F1 editor and writer at The SportsRush. She started her career as a business journalist but soon found her calling in lights out here we go! Samriddhi has been a Ferrari fan even when her interaction with F1 was occasional. Her first real experience with the thrilling sport came when Charles Leclerc clinched his iconic victory in Spa and Monza and painted the track red. Now, a Tifosi, Samriddhi is a hardcore fan of the prancing horse and can relate to the chaos within the Italian camp and also admires Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Off the track, she finds her home in books and musical instruments.

Read more from Samriddhi Jaiswal