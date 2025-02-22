Max Verstappen Already One Step Closer to Starting His Post-F1 Passion Project, Claims Report

Despite being at the height of his powers in F1, four-time world champion, Max Verstappen has already set his sights on a career prospect outside of the sport. The Dutchman has been very vocal about starting his own racing team, and it seems like he is already one step closer to fulfilling that ambition.

From the very beginning, Verstappen had clarified that he wasn’t interested in owning an F1 team. Rather, the 27-year-old wants to get into the world of endurance racing — more specifically, the GT3 category.

According to the Dutch branch of Motorsport.com, Verstappen is keen to enter his team, Verstappen.com Racing, into the GT World Challenge Europe.

He will be targeting the endurance racing events and is supposedly in talks with 2 Seas Motorsport to field an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo. The report further goes on to name the proposed drivers who could be in Verstappen’s team lineup.

His Team Redline teammates, Chris Lulham, and Thierry Vermeulen (the son of his manager Raymond Vermeulen) could be on the roster for Verstappen.com Racing’s potential GT entry.

max is allegedly having talks about entering the gt world challenge europe with verstappencom racing, specifically their endurance races. reported to collaborate with 2 seas motorsports, their eyes are set on the aston martin vantage AMR GT3 evo! potential drivers named in the… pic.twitter.com/caQyRUuEI5 — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) February 22, 2025

Lulham has been a staple of the Dutchman’s sim racing efforts with Team Redline. He made his debut in karting and has gone on to set the world of sim racing on fire. While he has raced in regional championships in the UK, this would be his first foray into the pinnacle of sports car racing.

Vermeulen, on the other hand, has already made a compelling name for himself in the arena of sports car racing. He has competed in championships like DTM, GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup, and the ADAC GT Masters. He’s the 2020 Porsche Sprint Challenge Benelux champion in the GT4 class.

Verstappen has been serious about his GT3 racing team plans

The Dutchman’s plans to field his own team in the GT3 class have been in the making since 2023. Back then, the Red Bull driver explained that realistically, he could own a team going into the 2025 season — which is right around the corner.

“The next step is an own GT3 team. Next year is quite tight, but I want it as soon as possible. A GT3 team in 2025, that should fit. With at least two cars then,” he had told Formule1.nl.

Verstappen would be a pretty hands-on boss if he does indeed start his own team. In fact, the 27-year-old was at the Circuit Paul Ricard recently, testing GT3 machinery. And he was behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 — which as explained above, is the car that Verstappen is interested in fielding.

max is at paul ricard to test GT3 cars! [ cedvintage] pic.twitter.com/C2WzZ2M83T — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) February 22, 2025

That said, there has been no official comment from Verstappen or Verstappen.com Racing about a potential entry in the 2025 edition of the GT World Challenge Europe series.