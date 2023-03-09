Max Verstappen Reveals His Father Once Left Him Stranded During His Childhood After He Lost a Race

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands before the start of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has opened up on the role his father, Jos, played in grooming him to be one of the best drivers in the sport. Although the Dutchman is just 25, he has already won 36 races and has 78 podiums to his name.

While Max’s class was evident ever since he made his F1 debut with Toro Rosso at the 2015 Australian GP, not many know of the harsh treatment he received from his father. Jos was always very critical of his son, and many a time, he also lambasted him for being too ‘lazy.’

Max Verstappen was once left in disbelief when Jos told him to ‘get out’

In a conversation with Ziggo Sport, Max Verstappen narrated an incident when he was left in disbelief by what his father told him after he lost a race when he was young.

Max revealed that while he was also upset with himself, he wanted to speak to his father desperately. The 25-year-old then added that his father completely ignored him despite all his efforts to speak to him.

“I wanted to talk to him but he was so angry. He said, ‘Stop!’ I don’t want to talk to you. If you say something, I will kick you out,'” explained Max. And as it turned out, Max reveals that his father actually told him to get out of the car when he did not stop talking. Jos would then drive away, leaving Max stranded for a while before returning.

In another interview with Ziggo Sport, Jos himself explained how he did not want anything to do with Max after that moment. The 51-year-old said he did not speak to Max for a week because of how upset he was.

Such anecdotes from Max’s life demonstrate how hard he has had to work to earn everything he has so far in his F1 career. Most individuals may have found such behaviour from their parents extremely demoralising, but Max took it as motivation, and everyone can see how his hard work has paid off.

At 25, the Red Bull Racing driver has already won two championships and has beaten some of the best in the sport. If Max’s dominating win at the season opener in Bahrain is anything to go by, he could very well win his third championship as well.

‘I needed it’: Max explains how Jos helped him to become a better racer

In the same interview, Max Verstappen then went on to explain why he needed such harsh treatment from his father to become the driver he is today.

The 25-year-old said he has always been very relaxed, a trait that often irked his father. As a result of his behaviour, Max joked how his father would often tell him that he would become a ‘truck driver’.

Max then stated the kind of harsh remarks he would receive from his father if he did not perform to his best. “Godamn, ****ing ***hole, ***pid pig, you’re never going to make it,” explained Max.

While Max admits that the treatment he received from his father might seem extremely harsh, he believes that he needed it. The 25-year-old says his father’s words would motivate him to show how well he could perform.

