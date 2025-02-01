Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc Share Unique 2024 F1 Record; 4x Champ Claims Bragging Rights

The 2024 F1 season will go down in history as one of the most competitive years in the history of the sport, with there being seven different winners. Although Max Verstappen managed to win the championship again last year, he could barely reach the levels of domination he reached in 2023.

Last year, the Dutchman won nine of the 24 races in comparison to the staggering 19 of the 22 races he won in 2023. Despite not dominating last season, the Red Bull driver yet made it to the record books as he held the longest podium streak of the season with four back-to-back podium finishes last year.

But the #1 driver did not run away with that accolade all on his own. He shared this record with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who managed to equal the Dutchman’s podium streak in the SF-24.

Here are the longest podium streaks we saw during the 2024 season: Max Verstappen – 4 straight podiums

Charles Leclerc – 4 straight podiums

That said, despite achieving four straight podiums, only one of those finishes was a race win for the Monegasque (which came at the 2024 Italian GP). On the other hand, Verstappen had a superior record with his podium streak as he clinched back-to-back wins at the Japanese and the Chinese GP.

He then followed it up with a P2 at the Miami GP and stood atop the top step of the podium at Ferrari’s home race at the Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola. Despite Verstappen enjoying a superior record last year, things could change in 2025.

How Leclerc might have the upper hand on Verstappen in 2025

Leclerc is likely to have the upper hand over Verstappen in 2025 because of how their campaigns ended last year. While the Dutchman dominated the first half of the season, registering seven wins after the first 10 races, he managed just two victories in the second half.

On the other hand, while Leclerc also managed just two victories in the last 11 races of the season, he was far more consistent. Barring three races, he finished on the podium in each of the rest. In stark contrast, Verstappen managed just five podium finishes in this same time frame.

Leclerc and Ferrari are now expected to carry forward this momentum in 2025. Only time will tell if they can use this momentum to their advantage and bring the championship back to Maranello.