mobile app bar

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc Share Unique 2024 F1 Record; 4x Champ Claims Bragging Rights

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 - QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB20, portrait and LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, portrait during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, 23th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

F1 – QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB20, portrait and LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, portrait during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, 23th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship
Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

The 2024 F1 season will go down in history as one of the most competitive years in the history of the sport, with there being seven different winners. Although Max Verstappen managed to win the championship again last year, he could barely reach the levels of domination he reached in 2023.

Last year, the Dutchman won nine of the 24 races in comparison to the staggering 19 of the 22 races he won in 2023. Despite not dominating last season, the Red Bull driver yet made it to the record books as he held the longest podium streak of the season with four back-to-back podium finishes last year.

But the #1 driver did not run away with that accolade all on his own. He shared this record with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who managed to equal the Dutchman’s podium streak in the SF-24.

Here are the longest podium streaks we saw during the 2024 season:

Max Verstappen – 4 straight podiums
Charles Leclerc – 4 straight podiums

[image or embed]

— Daniel Valente ️ (@f1guydan.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 4:24 PM

That said, despite achieving four straight podiums, only one of those finishes was a race win for the Monegasque (which came at the 2024 Italian GP). On the other hand, Verstappen had a superior record with his podium streak as he clinched back-to-back wins at the Japanese and the Chinese GP.

He then followed it up with a P2 at the Miami GP and stood atop the top step of the podium at Ferrari’s home race at the Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola. Despite Verstappen enjoying a superior record last year, things could change in 2025.

How Leclerc might have the upper hand on Verstappen in 2025

Leclerc is likely to have the upper hand over Verstappen in 2025 because of how their campaigns ended last year. While the Dutchman dominated the first half of the season, registering seven wins after the first 10 races, he managed just two victories in the second half.

On the other hand, while Leclerc also managed just two victories in the last 11 races of the season, he was far more consistent. Barring three races, he finished on the podium in each of the rest. In stark contrast, Verstappen managed just five podium finishes in this same time frame.

Leclerc and Ferrari are now expected to carry forward this momentum in 2025. Only time will tell if they can use this momentum to their advantage and bring the championship back to Maranello.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these