Max Verstappen and GF Kelly Piquet Get a Third Pet; Verstappen Reveals the Kitten’s Name

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have welcomed a new member into their family—a four-legged delight that brings the total number of pets in their Monaco home to three.

Verstappen shared this exciting news ahead of the Las Vegas GP weekend through a video posted by Red Bull on Instagram. The new pet, a kitten, has been given a rather distinctive name.

“Is it true that you’ve got a new cat,” Verstappen was asked, to which he responded with a yes. When asked about the name, Verstappen replied, “It does have a name.. Donatello.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing)

Verstappen’s love for cats is well-known. He already has two Bengal cats named Jimmy and Sassy, both of whom have made appearances during his famous live-streams. Once, while the 27-year-old was sim-racing, he even joked, “I hope the cat doesn’t jump behind my brake pedal because it will become a pancake.” Thankfully, neither did.

He went on to say, “I call them Lewis and Toto,” in what was a light-hearted remark aimed at his then-on-track rival Lewis Hamilton, with whom he shared an intense battle for the World Championship in 2021. A true example of the Dutchman’s wit.

Verstappen to Jimmy and Sassy’s rescue

Verstappen isn’t just playful with his furry friends, he’s also very protective. During a live stream from 2021, Verstappen was seen keeping an eye out for Jimmy and Sassy while Piquet’s daughter Penelope played with them.

Penelope with Max’s cats Jimmy and Sassy Kelly Piquet (IG) pic.twitter.com/03DlxxjvoZ — FormulaLucy ¹ ² ⁸ ¹ (@Formula33Lucy) November 20, 2024

Soon, he was heard firmly, but calmy intervening when Penelope got too rough. “Ah! Penelope, easy, easy! You have to be easy. Don’t destroy them like that. Yeah, don’t hit the cat. Yeah, that’s a cat. Penelope, hello. What are you doing? Calm your T’s,” Verstappen said.

Donatello, the latest addition to his household, could expect similar treatment from the Red Bull driver.