Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet Tackle Breakup Rumors With a Powerful Statement on Social Media

Lately, there have been a lot of rumors circulating about Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s break-up. Amid such speculations, both Verstappen and Piquet have issued a strong statement via their social media activity.

Piquet took to Instagram and uploaded several pictures of herself and Verstappen with the rest of her family from their vacation in Portugal. Along with her photos, she also put up a strong caption that read, “How will we ever top off this unforgettable summer break When friends become family. See you verrrrrry soon again”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KELLY PIQUET (@kellypiquet)

Similarly to Piquet, Verstappen also uploaded a picture with the Brazilian model to make it clear that they are indeed together. After putting up a post of his own, Verstappen also dropped some hearts on Piquet’s post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1)

Both Piquet and Verstappen perhaps uploaded a few pictures together after several fans began speculating that the two may have broken up because the Dutchman did not attend his girlfriend’s sister’s [Julia Piquet’s] wedding. Verstappen decided to skip the celebrations as he preferred to spend time at home with his own family.

Since F1 drivers spend most of their time in a year traveling, they barely get any time to spend with their loved ones. Therefore, Verstappen may have been in a dilemma.

On the other hand, Kelly’s Instagram story, which had a very cryptic message about life’s next chapter, further fuelled the rumors of the Brazilian model probably wanting to split with Verstappen. The post on her story read,

“You can literally feel when it’s time to move into your life’s next chapter”.

After reading this, fans came up with all kinds of speculations. Some speculated about the break-up while others thought about theories of the couple taking their relationship to the next level by perhaps getting engaged.