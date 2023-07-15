Max Verstappen and Mercedes Blamed for Robbing Lewis Hamilton: “He Was Ready to Bow Out”

The scars of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP remain fresh as Lewis Hamilton continues to battle hard for his 8th championship two years later. Losing out on a historical record, the question ‘What could have been’ remains unanswered. However, in a recent fan forum discussion, old wounds opened up in the search for explanations.

Advertisement

In search of redemption, Hamilton hasn’t been given a fair shot at attaining it. Instead, he is forced to watch the man who took it all from him stand on the podium and establish the Max Verstappen era.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1678107011995639808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Thus, fingers get pointed. Hamilton struggles with Mercedes, who have failed to fully exploit the new regulations. Thus, had he been fairly given the 2021 championship, things would have been a lot different.

Lewis Hamilton would have had easy retirement

Discussing F1 with fans at the British GP, Eddie Jordan and Billy Monger took the Lift the Lid podcast to its audience. Discussing the nation’s hero, Lewis Hamilton, inevitably, AD21 was brought up.

“Lewis should be 8,” Jordan solemnly stated, garnering a cheer from the passionate crowd. “I think it was more than deserved. The whole debacle we had in Abu Dhabi was just disgraceful.” Max Verstappen’s unfair advantage on the final lap of the race continues to be a thorn in the side of everyone who witnessed it.

Monger then said, “It feels tough to watch it sometimes because I think if Lewis had won his 8th, he was ready to bow out gracefully with his 8th title, which I think he deserved.”

Advertisement

And thus, the sad atmosphere could only lead Jordan to make one wish. “I just hope he’s given a car that can actually give him that chance as well. It’s more than deserved.”

When will Hamilton retire?

The 38-year-old driver is now subjected to retirement discussions, contract talks, and on top of that, a bad car. However, Lewis Hamilton’s mindset prevents him from giving up. With the words ‘Still I Rise’ inked on his body, Hamilton vows to live by it.

Thus, the clock ticks for Mercedes to give Hamilton the car they owe him; a car worthy of that slippery 8th title. Should they get it right, Hamilton could return the favor to Verstappen and dethrone the man taking over F1.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1631015732895989760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He explains the rollercoaster of emotions he goes through. “I get into the paddock and I get in the car and I’m like: ‘Damn, I love this so much.’ I definitely get the same buzz. I would say, in last year’s car and this year’s car, I get in with hype, and then you get in like: ‘Damn, it’s bouncing’. Or you have got some sort of problem with the car.”

And so we wait. The ball is in Mercedes’ court as Hamilton is still in his best form and not discouraged. The 8th title is still an attainable goal. So, we wait.