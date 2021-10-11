F1

“We shouldn’t have come in, man”: Lewis Hamilton’s tyres were really ‘Gone’ but thought he could make it work

"We shouldn’t have come in, man": Lewis Hamilton's tyres were really 'Gone' but thought he could make it work
A.Dyes

Previous Article
"There is something. We don’t want to talk about"– Ferrari warns entire paddock with new engine exploits by Carlos Sainz
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"We shouldn’t have come in, man": Lewis Hamilton's tyres were really 'Gone' but thought he could make it work
“We shouldn’t have come in, man”: Lewis Hamilton’s tyres were really ‘Gone’ but thought he could make it work

Radio messages between Lewis Hamilton and his race engineer revealed just how the decision ultimately…