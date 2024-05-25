Charles Leclerc Ready to Let Himself Loose and Party Hard If He Wins His Maiden Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc has competed in five Monaco GP weekends so far but has never managed to step on the podium in the Principality. He had the opportunity to do the same, and even win races in front of his home fans in the past, but luck didn’t go his way. For the same reason, the Monegasque reveals that he will not hold back from partying hard if he wins his home race this weekend.

In an interview ahead of qualifying in Monaco, Leclerc was asked who is most likely to party in Monaco. Initially, he asserted that it won’t be him. However, there was a catch.

“But if I win Sunday night, there’s a very high probability I will“.

q: “and at parties?” charles: “definitely not me! but if i win saturday night there’s a very high probability it’ll be! (laughs) hmm.. i’d say lando recently. lando gets out a lot these days.” pic.twitter.com/sDmek4khyp — n (@redvroomguy) May 24, 2024

Leclerc came closest to winning the Monaco GP (and partying potentially) in 2022. He did almost everything right that weekend, even qualifying on the pole position. However, a strategic blunder and miscommunication on Ferrari’s part snatched the victory away from him.

Ferrari had initially asked Leclerc to come in for a pit stop before telling him to stay out at the very last moment. Since he had already entered the pits by then, he could not stay out and ended up losing a lot of time.

A frustrated Leclerc then realized that Ferrari was not ready for the pit stop. Seconds later, he knew that the chances of winning his maiden Monaco GP had slipped from his hands. He eventually rejoined the race in fourth, the same position he finished in.

This year, with Monaco’s Prince Albert II also expecting Leclerc to win, the pressure on the 26-year-old will surely increase tenfold.

Prince Albert II expects Charles Leclerc to win Monaco GP

Ahead of this weekend’s race in Monaco, Prince Albert II appeared for an interview with David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan on the Formula for Success podcast. During the interview, Coulthard asked Prince Albert II to share his thoughts about Leclerc and what he expects from him. In reply, he said,

“Hoping that one day he will not only win here in Monaco but that he will win the big title“.

Prince Albert then explained what he believes Leclerc needs to win the championship. With a strong car and team around him, he believes that Leclerc will end Ferrari’s 16-year-long wait for the Championship.

There is also a high likelihood that Leclerc will potentially break his Monaco GP curse this weekend as Ferrari arguably have one of the strongest packages for the race in the Principality. Even Helmut Marko acknowledged the same and claimed that he expects the Monegasque to defeat Max Verstappen for the win.