Max Verstappen Tops the 2024 Season With 503 Laps Led While Sergio Perez Fails to Crack the Top 8

In the history of F1 racing, there have rarely been more contrasting teammate pairings than the current dynamic at Red Bull. Max Verstappen has gone on to register three consecutive world titles whilst his teammate, Sergio Perez has been on the other extreme end of performance.

After a forgettable 2023 campaign, the #11 driver is looking at possibly the worst season of his Red Bull career yet. Amid this, an alarming statistic from the 2024 season has emerged which would not leave the Mexican driver too pleased.

In terms of the bigger picture, Verstappen now has a commanding lead in the driver’s championship against Lando Norris after the Sao Paulo GP — 62 points to be precise. He is also the only driver to lead 500+ racing laps this season, topping that list as well. Shockingly, with the same machinery at his disposal, Perez has failed to break into even the top eight.

Verstappen — after his commanding win in Brazil — has led a staggering 503 laps this season. Lando Norris takes second place with 213 laps led and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc sits in third with a haul of 172 laps led this season. Rounding off the top eight, Esteban Ocon takes his place with 14 laps to his name, after leading the race in Brazil last weekend.

Max has led the most laps so far this season #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/BLqlSlPmrE — Formula 1 (@F1) November 4, 2024

On the other hand, Perez has only led a single lap during the entirety of the 2024 season. What makes this statistic even harsher is the fact that his lack of results sees him sit eighth in the drivers’ standings which has also been the main reason for Red Bull’s imminent constructors’ title loss.

Needless to say, the six-time Grand Prix winner has come under a lot of fire for his performances with many critics asking for his sacking. Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner himself has hinted towards giving Perez the axe at the end of the season.

“It’s a performance-based business. There comes a time when you have to make difficult decisions,” said the 50-year-old when asked if Perez would last even until the end of this year.