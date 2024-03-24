mobile app bar

Max Verstappen And Red Bull Come Face To Face With Failure After Fiery DNF at Australian GP

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix has just taken Max Verstappen as its victim, with the Dutchman out of the race. Ending a run of 43 consecutive finished races, Verstappen had to pull out of the race in Lap 3 despite a decently strong start. With this, Verstappen’s nine-race win streak also comes to an end.

Carlos Sainz, who started the race from P2, overtook Max Verstappen on the second lap, and the Red Bull driver could do little to defend his position. Seconds later, Verstappen complained of losing the car temporarily, not knowing what went wrong with it. Soon after, his pace dropped further and smoke started coming off the back of his car.

It was evident that Verstappen had to retire from the race after that. A fire coming out from the back of his car was the final straw, as the three-time world champion tip-toed into the pit lane, in what was a rare sight for fans. With Verstappen out, Sergio Perez remains the only Red Bull driver out on the track. The Mexican needs to do a stellar job of bringing home some points to minimize the damage to their overall tally.

Verstappen’s DNF presented a golden opportunity for Ferrari to emerge victorious in Melbourne. Just two weeks have passes since his appendicitis surgery, but Sainz looks fitter than ever and became the firm favorite to win the outing.

 

