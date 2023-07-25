Max Verstappen Becomes an Actor for a Day, Delivering Oscar-Worthy Performance With $12.99 Beverage in Hand

Max Verstappen has earned quite the fan following recently as a result of his staggering success on the race track. And as the Dutchman’s fame continues to rise, more and more brands are keen on getting him for their advertisements. The latest brand to do so is Dutch brewing company Heineken, who sells beer for $12.99. And by the looks of the advertisements, it seems that Verstappen did not disappoint as he gave an Oscar-worthy performance.

With him now having appeared in an advertisement for Heineken, he has also followed the footsteps of Nico Rosberg and Daniel Ricciardo in promoting the company’s When You Drive Never Drink campaign. The Red Bull driver will promote Heineken’s 0.0 non-alcoholic brand.

And after appearing in this advertisement, Verstappen explained his excitement for the same. As quoted by smartseries.sportspromedia.com, he said, “Being from The Netherlands myself, it is something truly special to partner up with an iconic Dutch brand like Heineken“. And considering how fans have reacted to this advertisement, it seems that they loved it as well.

F1 fans hail Max Verstappen by comparing him to One Direction

On looking at Max Verstappen’s advertisement for Heineken, some F1 fans such as Di and Danny compared it to that of One Direction‘s song, Night Changes.

Meanwhile, some other fans explained how the Dutchman’s performance in the advertisement is worthy of winning an Oscar. Considering the kind of praise that Verstappen has received for his latest advertisement, it is very likely that he may appear in commercials for many more brands in the future.

What are the details of Verstappen’s deal with Heineken?

Heineken launched their latest advertisement for their When You Drive, Never Drink campaign on July 24. In their latest commercial called The Designated Driver, Max Verstappen helps promote responsible drinking.

Speaking of the same, the 25-year-old said (as quoted by news.verstappen.com), “On top of working on an upcoming, exciting new gaming initiative with Heineken called Player 0.0, I’m proud as a Heineken 0.0 ambassador to help advocate responsible drinking to motorsport fans all over the world“.

Meanwhile, Bram Westenbrink, who is the Global Head of the Heineken Brand, explained why the company decided to partner with F1 for their latest commercial. Westenbrink said that as fans around the world enjoy the action of F1, it is important for them to choose a “designated driver when out with friends,” one that has not been drinking until and unless it is a Heineken 0.0.