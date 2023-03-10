HomeSearch

Lewis Hamilton Lets Out Evil Laughter As Fans Left Wide-Eyed With Shady Nico Rosberg Confession

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 10/03/2023

$285 Million worth Lewis Hamilton makes a cheeky joke on American lifestyle

Credits: Twitter

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most positive, sunshine-and-rainbows kind of guy in the F1 paddock- but there is one exception. We know the driver for his upbeat posts on social media, his forever-optimistic attitude, and his friendliness with everyone he comes across. However, there is one person who wouldn’t want to cross paths with- Nico Rosberg.

The infamous ‘Silver War’ has been one for the short F1 history books. Complete with a friends-to-enemies storyline, bitter on-track fights, and an even worse media war, it was easily one of the more dramatic rivalries in F1. And Lewis Hamilton wants to keep that as it is- a story in the history books.

Lewis Hamilton makes a hilarious Nico Rosberg statement

In a short promotional for the now viral lie-detector test, Sky Sports released a short peek into Hamilton’s response to a question that didn’t make it to the final cut. Simon Lazenby asked his guest, “you see him walking down the corridor, do you dive into your house?” Without wasting a breath, Hamilton says yes, before bursting into laughter.

This sneak peek had fans speculating who could be the person Hamilton would so badly want to avoid. The obvious guess was Nico Rosberg. Turns out, they were right! In a tweet, the journalist revealed that there is an “X-rated, unedited version” out there in the world. He also confirms that the question was about Rosberg.

Mystery man leaves fans applauding Hamilton

Undoubtedly, the response was immediately popular with the fans. The confession had the F1 twt in stitches as the whole conundrum was enough for fans to bring out the receipts.

looking at Hamilton’s villainous laughter, knowing what he had just said, was contagious enough to penetrate through the screen as well.

Memes were out as well. The Roberg-Hamilton dynamic has forever been an entertaining factor in the community. And, the latest chapter has been far from boring.

Clearly, the aftermath of the Silver War lives on as the once best buds continue to be on awkward terms with each other. However, unfortunately for Hamilton, Rosberg continues to make his rounds of the F1 paddock. So, jumping out of his way might be a problem.

