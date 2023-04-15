With Lewis Hamilton Title Under Threat, ‘Unstable’ Crashgate Henchman Blows the Whistle on Evil Mastermind: “Like I’m Garbage”

Felipe Massa’s latest quest to take the 2008 title from Lewis Hamilton after Bernie Ecclestone confessed to the reality behind the infamous Crashgate. Some quick math later, Massa realized that if the events of the Singapore GP hadn’t taken place, he would easily become an F1 champion. Now, the man who played accomplice to the tactics used by Renault speaks up.

Nelson Piquet Jr. found himself in the wall on orders from his team in order to put Fernando Alonso on the top step of the podium. Fifteen years later, he opens up about the situation within the team and especially the orchestrator, Flavio Briatore.

Lewis Hamilton-Felipe Massa scandal takes new narrative

The Crashgate scandal remains one of the most notorious chapters in F1’s extensive history. Bernie Ecclestone’s recent interview regarding the incident, coupled with Massa’s renewed ambition to strip Lewis Hamilton of his 2008 title, has brought old disagreements back to the surface.

Briatore, who is widely viewed as one of the masterminds behind Crashgate, continues to be a divisive figure within the sport. Nelson Piquet Jr., who played a crucial role in the affair, has spoken candidly about the impact the incident had on his life, acknowledging that he was also a victim of Crashgate.

Opening up on his relationship with Briatore, Piquet Jr revealed a dark reality. “His behavior was even worse than what you saw on TV. I was alone and he made me so unstable in such a way that sometimes people don’t understand what I had to go through. He treated me like a dog.”

(GMM) Former F1 driver Nelson Piquet jr says he never intended for his actions to deprive fellow Brazilian Felipe Massa of the 2008 title and hand it to Lewis Hamilton.

Despite complying with the team’s wishes in Singapore, he was later stripped of his seat at Renault. “At that point I said: if you put me out like I’m garbage, then I think we should put some things right.”

Flavio Briatore turns 73 today. A larger-than-life character who's attracted controversy all his life, he was a super-successful #F1 team boss in the nineties & noughties.

The following year, the truth behind Renault’s master plan came to light. Finding himself in the spotlight as the antagonist, Piquet Jr was given a difficult time. “Then everyone found out about the story and that was terrible for me. It was very traumatizing and still is. Especially since many people judge without really understanding the history of the story.”

Although the Crashgate scandal occurred more than a decade ago, it continues to reverberate throughout the world of F1. Clearly a stain on the sport’s glorious history; it serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of fair play, transparency, and accountability within the sport. Especially when the stakes are so high.