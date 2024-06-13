Max Verstappen Called Out For Hiding His Opinions and Being Politically Correct

Similar to 2022, F1 will undergo a major regulations overhaul in 2026 again. These changes will see the teams make smaller cars running on engines that will be 50% electrically powered. One person who has always opposed these constant changes is Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman has opposed the sprint weekends, the growing number of street tracks, and even threatened to leave because of the alternative tire allocation experiment in qualifying. However, discussing the upcoming 2026 regulation changes, Verstappen was neutral. Dutch journalist Louis Dekker is calling him out for this PR training answer.

As quoted by F1 Maximaal, he said he stands on neutral ground regarding the upcoming changes. Verstappen confessed that the new regulations will separate the grid once again and it will take time for the teams to catch up to the front runner, whoever that may be. He then suggested that, on the other hand, it is attracting new constructors to the sport.

Dekker called out the Red Bull man’s views on the drastic changes coming to the sport. He said, “I have the feeling that I am listening to a politically correct version here. I also heard him say other things. I keep hearing Verstappen say: keep it pure and simple.

“Earlier, when the rules trickled out, he was very critical. I have the feeling that he has been adjusted not to be too critical. Don’t immediately complain about everything, just relax, because we are working on it. It will be fine.”

There could be some truth in Dekker’s criticism as these comments and outlook are very unlike the fiery Max Verstappen. As pointed out, the statements were a little too politically correct. On the contrary, these opinions could be genuine views as well. However, his boss Christian Horner does not second the Dutchman’s notion.

Christian Horner has completely opposing views from Max Verstappen regarding the 2026 regulations

Currently, the most experienced team principal on the grid, Christian Horner does not shy away from expressing his opinion. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the reducing budget cap every year. The 50-year-old has similar if not stronger views on the 2026 regulations which will change the shape of the cars.

As seen on X posted by the user @JunaidSamodien_, he said, “It is a matter for the world governing body. And I say it is never too late [for changes]. The FIA ​​has all the know-how and the simulations [for 2026]. I trust the FIA ​​and the Formula 1 management to make the right decisions.”

The British boss believes the changes are too drastic and the team won’t be able to tackle them, including the engine specifications. He has already revealed Red Bull’s Powertrains department is facing difficulties. So, if these difficulties translate into chassis development as well, the reigning champions will face major challenges come 2026.