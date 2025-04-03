Kelly Piquet Shares Dad Nelson Piquet and Boyfriend Max Verstappen’s Rare Shared Record in Japan

Back in 2023, Max Verstappen achieved the stuff of dreams with the kind of records he broke that season. The Dutchman won an unbelievable 19 of the 22 races held that year to bag his third world title.

However, during that year’s British GP, Verstappen joked that his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, would not be too happy about his achievements as he was just a two-time world champion. So, he said he had to catch up with Kelly’s father, Nelson Piquet, who won three championships (1981, 1983, 1987).

“It’s probably also not that impressive to her, right? Her dad is a three-time world champion, so I still need to catch up,” he had joked.

However, coming into the 2025 season, Verstappen has not only surpassed Nelson’s record — with four titles to his name — but he also shares a very prestigious stat with the legendary Brazilian driver. Kelly brought it to the notice of the fans by sharing it on social media. This stat has to do with the significance this weekend’s Japanese GP holds for both drivers.

Both Nelson and Verstappen won one of their titles at the Japanese GP (1987 and 2022, respectively).

Kelly Piquet shares common #JapaneseGP record that both, Max Verstappen and Nelson Piquet Sr. hold. pic.twitter.com/HtCpNnAQm0 — Anirban Aly Mandal (@AnirbanF1) April 3, 2025

The Japanese GP has seen 13 instances of drivers being crowned world champions at the Suzuka Circuit and Fuji. The likes of Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, James Hunt, Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, Damon Hill, and Alain Prost join Nelson and Verstappen in that elite group.

Historically, the race in Japan tended to be placed further down the calendar, with it also being the season finale in the late 1900s and early 2000s. Hence, it was common for some title fights to go down to the wire and a champion be crowned at the Grand Prix weekend.

However, since 2024, the event has been pushed up the calendar, and so none of the other drivers will win a championship at this historic circuit in the foreseeable future.