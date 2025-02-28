Max Verstappen Caught Giving the Middle Finger; Fans Predict FIA Action: “10,000 Euro Fine Incoming”

The dynamic between reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen and the FIA cannot get any more bizarre. At times, they do not see eye to eye and at other times, they come out in support of each other. It was only a few months ago when the FIA punished the Dutchman with community service after Verstappen was caught swearing during a Singapore GP presser.

And then at the F1 75 event — when both Verstappen and the FIA were booed from the thousands of fans gathered at The O2 Arena in London — a representative of the motorsports governing body issued a statement, hitting back at the raucous crowd and lauded the Red Bull driver for being an incredible ambassador of the sport.

“As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd’s tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London. Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love,” an FIA spokesperson said.

It seems strange for the FIA to label Verstappen a ‘brilliant representative’ of the sport after just a few months of them punishing him for not being a good role model to young fans when he swore. But the dynamics of their relationship could change again with Verstappen showing the middle finger to someone in the pitlane as seen in the video below.

Max giving a cheeky little middle finger to someone pic.twitter.com/VSvOuuKiKo — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) February 28, 2025

While it seems unclear who the 27-year-old showcased that gesture to — with some fans claiming that it was to a Williams mechanic who took a picture of his car — the FIA is unlikely to take this incident kindly, considering how much effort they have put into clamping down swearing. Fans fear for Verstappen, with some believing that a “10000 euro fine (is) incoming”.

10000 euro fine incoming. — Artemis (@LuminaCrashed) February 28, 2025

Meanwhile, some other fans are worried that Verstappen could get a race ban if he continues to ignore the FIA’s latest guidelines on swearing.

not too cheeky when he gets a race ban FIAAA RIGHT HEREEEEEE — rue (@444lews) February 28, 2025

As of now, there is no word from the FIA, even to make a note of this gesture by the reigning world champion.

What punishment is Verstappen likely to get from the FIA?

The FIA grabbed all the headlines a few weeks ago when they released their new fine guidelines, which were received with immense backlash. Per the guidelines, the motorsports governing body will fine F1 drivers €40,000 ($41,600) for a first offense.

Since this is Verstappen’s first offense after the new guidelines were released, this is likely the fine he may have to pay if deemed guilty. But if he continues to ignore the FIA’s latest rules on swearing or abusive behavior, a second offense will not only require him to pay a €80,000 ($83,200) fine but he could also receive a one-month suspended ban.

WRC drivers, unhappy at Adrien Fourmaux’s €10K fine for swearing during Rally Sweden, have united to call for further discussion and resolution with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem Read the full statement here https://t.co/d2c8MJCnQG pic.twitter.com/B7ckGpUq60 — DirtFish (@DirtFishRally) February 24, 2025

And the punishment gets much worse if he were to make a similar offense for the third time — a €120,000 ($124,800) fine along with a one-month suspension and even a potential deduction of championship points.

Verstappen definitely needs to be careful with his words and actions as the FIA are not taking any kind of driver misconduct kindly, having already made an example in other motorsport categories. The governing body fined French Rally driver Adrien Fourmaux €10,000 ($10,400) earlier this week after he said, “we f***** yesterday” in a TV interview.