Max Verstappen Certain of Eclipsing Michael Schumacher This Weekend Despite the Significant Grid Penalty at Spa

Max Verstappen put on yet another scintillating performance at the Belgian GP Qualifying to claim the pole position. However, he will be starting the race from P6 due to a grid penalty for taking an extra engine component. Even though he would not start from the front row, Verstappen is confident that he will be able to break a certain Michael Schumacher record on Sunday.

The great Alberto Ascari, Mercedes’ Nico Rosberg, and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher all have a record of having 7 wins in a row. With his victory in Hungary, Verstappen has also extended his winning streak to seven.

However, Verstappen believes that he will soon beat that and take his consecutive-win tally up to eight even though he is starting the race from P6. After this, he could soon be chasing after Sebastian Vettel, who currently holds the record of having the most wins in a row – 9.

Max Verstappen is confident about a win in Belgium

Following the qualifying session in Spa, Max Verstappen explained that he managed to win the race last year even though he started from P14. Added to that, this year’s car – the RB19 is much more dominant that what Red Bull had last year.

Verstappen said, “Last year I started from P14. And this year’s car is better.” The RB19 has won all 11 of the races this year so far, with nine of them going to Verstappen and two of them going to Sergio Perez.

Verstappen already holds the record of having the most number of wins for Red Bull with 44 victories, six more than Vettel in second place. However, Vettel still holds the record of having the most number of consecutive race wins, which he achieved during his unstoppable spell in 2013.

The main threat for Verstappen on Sunday

Verstappen has had a very contrasting season compared to his teammate Sergio Perez. Perez has not been able to match the level of performance that the Dutchman has put in week in and week out, leading to concerns.

With rising speculations about Perez losing his seat, he would absolutely love to make a statement with a win. The Mexican is starting from the front row, alongside Charles Leclerc, and aiming for a win won’t be unrealistic for Perez.

Therefore, Verstappen’s main threat on Sunday could be Sergio Perez. If Verstappen does manage to get past him once, catching him would be incredibly difficult. Thus, Perez will try his best to take the lead into turn onet and then keep Verstappen behind.