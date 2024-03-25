Max Verstappen “Couldn’t Care Less” About the Best Dressed F1 Driver on the Grid

Lewis Hamilton can become the designated fashionista of the F1 grid. Following his amazing fashion sense, many drivers have begun to unleash their unique sense of style in the F1 paddock. Although, this does not bother Max Verstappen who is more or less often in a Red Bull merchandise outfit or a plain T-shirt. Thus, when asked at a fan event in Australia about who is the best-dressed driver on the grid, Verstappen was quite nonchalant and scoffed at the question.

In a YouTube video by the Australian Grand Prix channel, Verstappen and Perez are answering some Grill the Grid rapid-fire questions by Ariana Bravo. When she asked the Dutchman about the best fashionista driver, he said, “Depends on what you like.”

Even Perez agreed with this notion. But Bravo kept at it to ask who according to Verstappen’s style quotient he could call the best-dressed driver. The three-time champion said, “Ah couldn’t care less so.”

On the screen at the interaction event, there were three drivers whose pictures were shown to the Red Bull duo. It consisted of Lando Norris, Zhou Guanyu, and Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen commented on seeing those casual stylish outfits, “I mean I think that looks S**t. Everyone has a different style right”.

It was not sure which driver’s outfit the 26-year-old mocked. However, it was clear that he doesn’t like to flaunt such extravagant outfits.

Max Verstappen is not a fashion monger like his peers

Whenever one sees Max Verstappen in the paddock, he is often wearing a Red Bull-themed T-shirt or jacket, besides his race suits. If the Dutchman decides to go casual, the extent of his casual outfits only goes up to a plain white or blue T-shirt and blue jeans. Rarely, does Verstappen wear a funky outfit, mostly for some big parties or occasions.

Meanwhile, other drivers often show their funky style when coming to the paddock. One such driver is Zhou Guanyu, who has started to wear some really cool and unique outfits. Zhou also featured on the GQ cover lately, such has been the popularity for his fashionable outfits.

Even Verstappen’s former teammate Daniel Ricciardo loves to unleash some of his style. The Aussie has his entrepreneurial brand – Enchante that produces some high-quality clothing. So relative to many of his peers, Verstappen is not a fashion-driven individual.