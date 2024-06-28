Horses for Courses: Lando Norris Picks One F1 Driver for Wild Parties and Another for a Game of Golf

Lando Norris has multiple friends in the F1 paddock and has become a likable personality among his peer drivers, ever since he debuted in 2019. However, the Briton has his preferences in friends for different activities off the track such as golfing and partying.

Speaking in a fan interaction event ahead of the Austrian GP this weekend, Norris stated, as seen in a Twitter (now X) video, “Party is Max [Verstappen]! I’ve only done a couple of parties with Max and they’ve been very good parties. To go on a holiday, I’ll probably play golf and it’ll have to be Carlos [Sainz]”.

Norris and Verstappen are very good friends and often look to party and celebrate with each other after Grand Prix weekends. The most recent notable party they had was after the Briton’s maiden race win in Miami.

The McLaren driver was delighted to finally break his jinx of not winning a race and Verstappen accompanied the 24-year-old to celebrate the milestone. The duo also have a common friend in DJ Martin Garrix, who often joins them for these wild parties.

Apparently, Norris went out to sea for a party with Garrix before the Miami GP, which did not turn out to be great for him. The Briton got a cut on his nose due to a broken glass and it was a messy sight because of the way Garrix and Co. had put bandages on his face.

Such has been the nature of partying for the McLaren man alongside the Dutch duo of Garrix and Verstappen. Meanwhile, golfing is something Norris always enjoys with his old McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris’ love for golf is courtesy of Carlos Sainz

Lando Norris has become a golf buff ever since Carlos Sainz introduced him to the sport during their two-year stint as teammates at McLaren in 2019-20. Since then, the #4 driver has sharpened his golfing skills immensely, so much so that he participated in the Netflix Cup that happened in November 2023.

Besides Norris, Sainz, Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon were the F1 drivers participating in this one-off golfing competition. Each of these drivers were paired with one of the pro golfers.

However, Norris unfortunately could not go past the first round. Even Albon, who trains for his golfing skills alongside his pro golfer girlfriend, Lily Muni, also bowed out of the first round.

It was Sainz and Gasly who then tussled it out in the final round for the Netflix Cup. Eventually, it was Sainz and his partner, Justin Thomas, who triumphed to clinch the Netflix Cup, with the Spaniard proving that his golfing skills are indeed the best among all the F1 drivers.