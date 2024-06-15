Max Verstappen Could’ve Spun His Magic In Retaining Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Despite admitting to taking their time and vetting options, Red Bull extended Sergio Perez’s contract for two more years. They made their decision based on his performances in the first eight races of this season’s record 24-race calendar. The decision is already being questioned with Perez starting to struggle in qualifying again. However, according to former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, Max Verstappen played a part in Perez’s extension.

The Mexican probably got a second lease on his Red Bull life, because of the team hierarchy and harmony at the moment. After failing to challenge Verstappen in 2023, the 34-year-old has accepted his standing in the Austrian outfit.

On The Red Flags podcast, Steiner suggested, “I think they are happy, as you say, and maybe Max said, I want Sergio, otherwise I don’t stay. You never know if he hasn’t got the clause in his contract.”

To this, the host asked if such clauses exist and the Haas boss elaborated, “Oh, yeah, they exist. If you’ve got the number one driver status, you can decide the number two or be part of it. You cannot say my brother is driving the second car, you know, that you have got the voice in it.”

Steiner also admitted that Sergio Perez is no rookie. He has won multiple races and played a major role in Verstappen‘s first championship win. However, the #11 driver’s current struggles made him a little vulnerable.

This is where the three-time champion could’ve come in and used his influence to maintain the same lineup. It’s no secret Red Bull is built around Max Verstappen so it is a possibility. Regardless, Red Bull has secured the seasoned campaigner in Perez as a contingency for the future.

Christian Horner reveals the truth behind Sergio Perez’s two-year contract extension

The entire sport was shocked when the Austrian outfit extended struggling Sergio Perez’s contract. However, what was initially thought, it’s not a straightforward two-year contract. The reigning champions have put a clause in place that will safeguard their future. If the Mexican continues to suffer on the track he might be replaced at the end of 2025.

As quoted by Motorsport Week, Horner revealed, “We have decided to extend Checo for one more year.” When asked to elaborate, he added, “Well, 1+1=2, so it’s a two-year contract. As with any contract, there’s a lot in it, but that’s, of course, between the driver and the team.”

It’s a merit-based contract so even if the 34-year-old has extended his contract based on his performance in the first 8 races and a little internal influence, it guarantees nothing. Perez still ends up at a similar juncture in 2025 to secure his drive for 2026 with the reigning champions.