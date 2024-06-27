Max Verstappen Criticizes Full-Time F1 Career for Restricting Personal Interests

It is hardly a secret that Max Verstappen is a gaming freak and wants nothing else than to be on his simulator all day. Part owner of Team Redline, the Dutchman is busy racing with his buddies online, often even during F1 race weekends. The obsession for sim racing is so high within Verstappen that he even wants to promote its standing in the racing realm once he retires from F1.

And lately, Padel has become his latest obsession. With many F1 drivers opting for Padel as their go-to sport for letting loose, Max Verstappen took the hobby beyond anyone’s imagination. He has over a dozen racquets to choose from, as once revealed by Daniel Ricciardo.

Despite showing avid interest in various sports, the Dutchman hasn’t been able to explore them as much. Discussing the same during his latest live stream on Team Redline’s Twitch, Verstappen blamed his life as an F1 driver for it all.

“I don’t have time, mate. Because F1, then this and Padel.”

The ‘problem’ might well be a universal one in F1, given various drivers have an inclination towards other sports. Alex Albon and Lando Norris are avid golfers who rarely find the time for it.

Furthermore, Lewis Hamilton is an adrenaline junkie but often finds it difficult to do what he wants, given he runs the risk of injury and subsequently missing races. However, for Max Verstappen, it probably isn’t the worst thing in the world.

The Padel skills of Max Verstappen come out in the open

While Verstappen has become a fan of Padel, turns out he isn’t as good in the sport as he is in F1. Playing alongside Lando Norris in teams, the Dutchman missed an easy shot, warranting a frustrated reaction from the Briton.

In a video uploaded on X by SkySports, Verstappen invited Norris for a game of Padel. However, his mediocre playing skills shocked everyone, especially when he gave away an easy point. He tumbled to the ground, trying to play an easy shot. A disappointed Norris remarked, “Oh, Max,” but there was nothing he could do.

Notably, Verstappen is well aware of his poor playing skills. Apprehensive in acknowledging his Padel skills at first, he ultimately revealed he always loses in Padel. Thankfully, it isn’t his primary choice of sport, or else the 26-year-old wouldn’t be the famous athlete he is today.