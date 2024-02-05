Max Verstappen Daughter: Does Max Verstappen Have Children and Other FAQs

Aside from his association with the Red Bull Racing team in F1, Max Verstappen has also shared a long-term relationship with his live-in partner Kelly Piquet. The daughter of three-time former world champion Nelson Piquet, Kelly Piquet also has a daughter named Penelope, who is four years old. However, Verstappen is not the father of Penelope, as she was born when Piquet was dating former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

The duo (Piquet and Kvyat) dated each other for around three years, starting from 2017, and had Penelope in July 2019. In December of the same year, their relationship came to an end.

Does Max Verstappen have any children?

For now, the 26-year-old Dutchman has no children of his own but hopes to start a family someday. Meanwhile, he has two pet cats named Jimmy and Sassy. Penelope (whom Verstappen calls ‘P’) lives with him and Piquet, and the Dutchman adores her a lot, as is often evident on his live streams.

Verstappen started dating Piquet in 2020 after he replaced Daniil Kvyat in Red Bull. Given the tricky dynamics between them and the 26-year-old’s call to keep things private, he hasn’t shared much about his relationship with Kvyat apart from revealing he shared a good friendship with him.

Does Verstappen have any siblings?

Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, has been married three times, and he had children from all three of those marriages.

Max Verstappen was born from Jos Verstappen’s marriage with Sophie Kumpen, along with his younger sister, Victoria Verstappen. After several years of issues, neither of Verstappen’s parents was happy, resulting in a divorce in 2008.

From his 2nd marriage, Jos Verstappen had a daughter named Blue Jaye. Meanwhile, from his 3rd, he had two more children named Jason Maxx and Mila Faye.

What does Max Verstappen’s sister do?

Victoria Jane Verstappen is an influencer and a businesswoman who owns a clothing brand called ‘Unleash the Lion.’ At 24, she is currently dating fitness influencer and boyfriend Tom Heuts. The duo has two children together named Luka and Lio, with a third one (a daughter) on the way.

In a report by The Sun, Verstappen claimed his younger sister had the same racing talent as him, but she was never a fan of racing and hence did not pursue a career in the sport.