“It feels good, the last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team” – Charles Leclerc is on the pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc finishes on top of the standings ahead of rival Max Verstappen after qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc finished one-tenth of a second ahead of Max Verstappen to clinch the pole position at Bahrain International Circuit. Ferrari has been looking great with its design and especially a powerful engine. With no doubts in mind, they had been leading throughout the tests and practice.

The Monaco international maintained a superb top 3 finish throughout the rounds of qualification. Reigning champion Max Verstappen looked strong going into the third round of qualification leading the standings.

However, in the closing minutes of the race, he unleashed the Ferrari F-75’s speed and clinched the top. Moreover, Carlos Sainz also finished third in the qualifying.

Time for Ferrari to rise?

Ferrari had been struggling throughout the past two seasons. The car designs, the engine was not up to the standards of the competition. Mattia Binotto’s plans seem to be working now as the team is ready to thrive and win the championship.

Talking with David Coulthard after the race, the 9 times pole-sitter said: “It feels good. The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team.” expressing how the past hindered progress affected the team.

“We were quite hopeful that this new opportunity for us was an opportunity,” he further added.

Charles Leclerc fighting for the top places

He also expressed his concern over the rivals stating that the whole Ferrari team thought Red Bull had a better pace than the Italians.

A hopeful Leclerc aims to win the championship again and was proud to discuss the team’s step by step rise, he stated the below:

“To be back in the front and I think we have worked extremely well as a team to find ourselves again in a position to fight for better places.”